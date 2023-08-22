SOUTHERN INDIANA — “My child learned more this summer in reading and math than she did the entire school year,” an Engelhard Elementary parent of a school-based services child said.
A new school year brings new opportunities for students to get involved in programs or activities. Some choose to join an athletic team, some choose to join an academic team, and some choose to just hang out with their friends. All these options are great, but what about the students who want a little bit of everything? That’s where Family & Children’s Place School-Based Services come in.
Founded in the early 2000s, our school-based services program is offered at three schools: Engelhard Elementary (Jefferson County Public Schools), Meyzeek Middle (JCPS), and Hazelwood Middle (New Albany-Floyd County Schools). At Engelhard, our program serves 3rd-5th graders. At Meyzeek, our program is for 6th-8th graders. At Hazelwood, 5th-8th graders participate.
At Hazelwood, the program runs from 3:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Since we are a 21st Century Community Leaning Center (CCLC), our program is free of charge and we focus on homework, communication about academic progress, emotional literacy, substance abuse prevention, leadership, and family support. We help students learn how to better manage their emotions in difficult circumstances as well as the importance of working hard in school, and how both can increase their chances of success in the future.
Our program does not view transportation as a barrier. If a child needs transportation home from the program, we will provide it.
We also center our program around active engagement between the children and their families. For example, at one of our larger events (Healthy Family Nights), we offer activities for children and their parents or caregivers. While the children play freeze tag or practice their reading skills, their parents or caregivers participate in adult skill building sessions, such as workshopping their resume or mastering the art of couponing.
At Family & Children’s Place, our theory for school-based services is to help the child, and if we also help the family, we are still supporting the child.
By offering services inside of the schools but outside of the school day, we are allowing children to receive extended day learning opportunities in creative ways. This allows them to grow in more ways than just inside of the classroom.
By offering services for parents and caregivers, we are allowing them to receive important life skills to help create safe and healthy environments for the home.
Throughout the school year, we put on about 8-12 CCLC-based family engagement events for the families and children enrolled in the program.
At Hazlewood, the number is between 10-15 and at Engelhard/Meyzeek, the number is between 8-10.
In the summertime, our programs take place during the month of June.
While we still focus on 21stCCLC style learning during the summer, we like to mix in additional fun opportunities, such as going on field trips. This summer, we took field trips to the Kentucky Science Center, KMAC Contemporary Art Museum, Floyd County 4H Fair and Holiday World.
For students at all three schools, being part of our program leads to an increase in their school day attendance, reading/math scores, and participation in class. For example, at Engelhard, more than 50% of students in our summer program increased their reading level. Participation also leads to a decrease in disciplinary referrals.
As stated earlier, our program is free of charge and is open to anyone enrolled in the correct grade level in one of the three schools.
If you wish to enroll your child in our program, you can reach out to their teacher or school counselor for a referral to the program or fill out the form on our website at www.famchildplace.org/school-based-services/.
