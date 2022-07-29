SOUTHERN INDIANA — The filing period has begun for Southern Indiana school board races.
Wednesday was the first day candidates could file for school board in Clark and Floyd counties. The deadline is Aug. 26 at noon.
In Clark County, only a handful of people had filed as of Friday afternoon, and all were incumbent school board members. In Floyd County, only two candidates have signed up for at-large seats.
Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said it is not unusual to receive so few filings in the first week, since people have to obtain signatures to be eligible to run for school board. She expects to see plenty of candidates in coming weeks, saying people seem to be “increasingly interested in participating in the process.”
Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks expects to see more filings next week. She has observed plenty of interest in the school board races in recent months.
“Our phones for voter registration honestly have been ringing for a few months with constant questions of how to register, how to get on the ballot and how do you qualify,” she said.
Both Popp and Burks encourage people to reach out to the clerk's offices with any questions about the process of filing for school board races.
School board candidates do not run on political party tickets, and members serve four-year terms. Candidates must receive at least 10 signatures of registered voters in their district to be placed on the ballot.
NEW ALBANY-FLOYD COUNTY
Thad Neafus and Brian “B.J.” Foster are the only candidates who had filed for New Albany-Floyd County school board as of Friday afternoon — both are running for at-large seats. No incumbents have filed so far.
There are four seats up for election this November in NAFCS, including two at-large seats and the seats for districts 1 and 2.
The NAFCS board consists of seven members. The at-large seats are now held by Elaine Murphy and Joe Brown. District 1 is represented by Donna Corbett, and District 2 is represented by Lee Ann Wiseheart.
GREATER CLARK
No candidates have filed so far for Greater Clark County Schools, which has a seven-member board. In Greater Clark, three school board seats will be on the ballot in November, including districts 1, 3 and 4.
Brian Jones now represents District 1, John Buckwalter represents District 3 and Janelle Fitzpatrick represents District 4.
SILVER CREEK
No candidates have filed so far for Silver Creek Community Schools, which has a five-member board. The at-large seats are now held by Joe Basham and Kristy Franklin.
BORDEN-HENRYVILLE
Incumbent Kevin Puckett has filed for one of the two at-large positions for Borden-Henryville School Corp. The other at-large seat is now held by Richard Belcher. The board consists of five members.
CLARKSVILLE
Two candidates have filed for the two open seats in Clarksville Community Schools, which has a five-member board. Incumbent Bettye Craig filed for District 3 and incumbent April Hauber filed for District 4.
