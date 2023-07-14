Indiana educators have found themselves split when it comes to a new law allowing parents to challenge books containing “harmful or obscene” content in public school libraries.
Indiana House Enrolled Act 1447, also known as the “book banning bill,” was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb May 5. The law, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2024, requires schools to adopt policies and procedures concerning material “alleged to be obscene or harmful to minors,” such as keeping a list of all books available in school libraries online, which parents can use to look up information about books their children are reading.
Amid a 2023 legislative session stacked with “culture war” bills, lawmakers and educators are disagreeing about the necessity of the bill and the effects it could have on school staff members, parents and students.
DEFINITION OF ‘HARMFUL’ SUBJECTIVE
When it comes to determining what actually makes materials harmful, discussions get somewhat vague.
Clarification about what actually makes material harmful or obscene can be found in Indiana Code, which classifies materials that are “harmful to minors” as materials with: nudity, sexual content or “sado-masochistic abuse”; a persuasiveness for minors to engage in sexual activities; offensive content to community standards for adults considering what is suitable for minors to see; and content void of “serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”
The law is meant to be somewhat open to interpretation, said Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond), who sponsored the bill. Raatz said he would classify harmful materials as “overly pornographic.”
The way schools actually implement the law may vary, he said — they just have to adhere to it when reviewing and pulling books.
“What the state can’t do is say ‘you shouldn’t have book X, Y and Z, but you can have the rest of the alphabet in there,’” Raatz said. “The truth’s in the eyes of the beholder in some respects, and so some of that stuff has to be figured out locally.”
Leaders from New Albany-Floyd County schools, Silver Creek School Corporation and Greater Clark County Schools said they have not yet heard specifics about what, if anything, will change next year, but discussions are ongoing. Some of them said they believe the law’s ambiguity makes policy development difficult, and whether a book is harmful or not is often subjective.
New Albany-Floyd County school board member LeeAnn Wiseheart said she believes it is “nearly impossible” to choose any library material that some people may not be offended by.
“Nearly anything could be ‘harmful’ depending on the use and intent,” she said. “Because every human being is different, it is nearly impossible to get a unanimous agreement on where the line is with this matter.”
The law could also be difficult logistically since different students have different maturity and reading levels, NAFCS teacher Jen London said.
“Of course there’s certain reading material that I don’t want my second-grader reading,” she said. “I just can’t understand… it’s hard to say what would be appropriate or inappropriate for one group, compared to another.”
However, others have a more distinct opinion about what makes a book harmful. NAFCS board member Thad Neafus said he believes anything in schools that distracts from the business of teaching students or engaging them in extracurricular activities is at least negative, and potentially harmful.
“Each person’s definition of ‘harmful’ may vary, but there is a push by some to do away with what, until very recently, were commonly held standards of decency. It is because of this dangerous trend that legislation such as this has become necessary.”
COMPLAINT PROCESSES ALREADY IN PLACE
“This puts a seal in place, a process for parents and schools to come together and suggest, ‘maybe there are some materials in there that are problematic,’ and give an opportunity for that to be addressed in an appropriate way,” Raatz said.
But for some educators, the new law raises concerns about redundancy. Many school libraries already have online card catalogs listing the entirety of their collection, and procedures to review parent complaints have been in place for years.
At NAFCS, all books available in circulation are inventoried in Destiny, the district’s digital catalog. The same is true, including the specific software, for Silver Creek and Greater Clark County schools.
Neafus said when parents brought books to the attention of NAFCS before the new legislation was passed, school staff would read the book, consider the age of the intended students and decide whether to keep it in the library.
NAFCS school board member Rebecca Gardenour forwarded the News & Tribune a statement from NAFCS Superintendent Dr. Travis Madison. In the statement, Madison said the district has only had one registered complaint over the past year or so, and the book in question was pulled out of circulation.
“Our current policy is when a parent, patron or interested party has an objection to a book… they can file a report or complaint/question, and that then goes to Dr. Brillhart here at the Central Office,” he wrote. “He then utilizes our curriculum department to review the contents and make a determination on how the title/book should be handled and will get back with the interested party.”
Madison said as NAFCS gears up for the next academic year, it can make adjustments to its guidelines and policies as necessary.
Pam McCoy, vice president for the Greater Clark Education Association, said Greater Clark has not received any complaints that she’s aware of against any books, and she doesn’t think many parents will complain in the future unless word were to spread on social media about a specific book deemed controversial.
“The ones that are making it a big deal are the legislators,” she said. “They’re trying to make, I feel like, a mountain out of a molehill.”
Rachel Bright, a Silver Creek board member, echoed the sentiment, saying she doesn’t anticipate an increase in requests for book removals.
“Parents know our schools are mindful and careful about filling each library with age-appropriate books,” she said.
INTENT OF THE LAW DEBATED
For the most part, lawmakers and school staff members on all sides agree they do not want minors to access pornographic material. However, a major point of contention throughout the legislation’s development has been the true intent of the law — whether lawmakers are attempting to ban books involving basic discussions of topics like gender, race and sexuality, or if the law could be used by some for those purposes.
WFYI reported that during testimony in April, Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) said some people will try to say books involving the LGBTQ community are pornography. Rep. Renee Pack (D-Indianapolis) — whose daughter, Leah Johnson, is the author of “You Should See Me in a Crown,” which centers around a Black queer teenager — expressed concern about similar books in Indiana after her daughter’s was challenged as obscene in Oklahoma.
Martin Carbaugh, who helped shape the final legislation, said during testimony the bill was not meant to ban books with LGBTQ or racial themes from school libraries. A book would only be removed if it met Indiana law’s standard for obscene or harmful material, he said.
“That’s a really high standard,” Carbaugh said. “I trust our local school boards to get it right.”
But London, the NAFCS teacher, said while it’s a no-brainer that explicit and graphic material — as well as overt discussions about gender and sexuality — should not be present in the classroom, she worries the law could be twisted or taken too far to prevent even casual reading or discussion.
“To me, gender identity and sexual orientation, those are facts,” London said. “If I’m reading a book about a little penguin with two penguin dads, is that going to turn my kid gay? I don’t think so. Simply talking about the existence of something is not the same as trying to teach someone’s child to believe that.”
EDUCATORS SAY LAW CREATES EXTRA WORK, DEFLECTS RESPONSIBILITY
With schools already having processes in place to review parent complaints, some educators said they’re also concerned encouraging parents to challenge books could be burdensome to the staff members tasked with reviewing them. They held that parents — not legislators — should decide what their children can and cannot read.
“To put the onus of responsibility back on schools to, once again, do one more thing, as if we have nothing else to do,” London said. “If somebody hands over a stack of 10 books they want to challenge, what administrator realistically has time to review every single thing that comes in and out of a library?”
London said it’s on parents to take responsibility and limit access to what their children read. When high school students ask her to read a book in her classroom library that features mature content, the first question she asks is if their family is OK with it. If the answer is yes, she allows them to read it, she said.
“The teachers are always welcome to hearing those concerns or complaints or whatever, and working together to come to some sort of reasonable solution,” she said. “I would hope that most parents would communicate with the teacher and just say ‘hey, I don’t want my kid reading X, Y and Z.’ If, for some reason, they feel like it needs to go beyond that, I would hope that the school corporation — in complying with this new law — will come up with a way to involve all of the stakeholders, not just catering only to parents. At the end of the day, our job as public school educators is to educate the public.”
While parents can request their own child not be given access to a book, they should only be able to do so on an individual level, not for an entire school, McCoy said.
“I really don’t feel like the libraries can be the battleground between what the legislators deem to be right or wrong as far as material for students,” she said. “If a parent does not want their child to read a certain book, that’s fine. But don’t make it a law banning books for all students.”
However, Neafus said it is disturbing that a student may find a book in school their parents do not approve of. He said he also thinks it is highly unlikely a book would be removed based on one disapproving parent.
“Most parents will be relieved to know steps are being taken to keep radical, harmful, senseless material away from our schools and their kids,” he said. “Some will not, and they are free to provide their kids with any book they can purchase or find at the public library.”
The possible impact of the law could stretch beyond extra time and energy spent making decisions about books. People who knowingly or intentionally violate House Enrolled Act 1447 could be charged with a Level 6 felony, which includes up to two and a half years in prison with a $10,000 fine. The law also removes schools from the list of entities eligible for a specified defense in such prosecutions.
Raatz said he does not believe school districts are intentionally doing anything that would be harmful to minors. Other sponsors and authors of the bill could not be reached in time for comment.
But Wiseheart, the NAFCS school board member, said while she advocates for harmful materials to not be accessible to children, she believes it is grossly wrong for a librarian or media specialist to be charged with a felony. She pointed out the law’s penalty is higher than that for failing to report child abuse or neglect, which is only considered a Class B misdemeanor in Indiana.
The language in the law contributes to educators leaving the profession, and deters others from joining, Wiseheart said.
Ultimately, the legislation undermines the profession of teaching, McCoy said.
“As an educator, I feel like we are professionals who went to school, are educated, and we can decide what is and is not appropriate for students,” she said.
