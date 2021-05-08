SOUTHERN INDIANA — Food service workers in Southern Indiana are making sure students receive the nutrition they need, and over the past year, they have adapted to unusual circumstances.
In honor of Friday’s “School Lunch Hero Day,” the News and Tribune checked with local schools to see how cafeteria workers have stepped up to serve the community during a challenging year. The national celebration designated by the School Nutrition Association is meant to recognize the service of school nutrition professionals.
Local school districts continued to feed students during last year’s COVID-19 shutdown, and they have fed students both in-person and in virtual learning over the past school year.
A.J. Ingram, operations manager for New Albany-Floyd County Schools’ food and nutrition services, said it’s “not only been during COVID-19, but truly every day that all employees are school lunch heroes.”
Cafeteria workers have the opportunity to “make an impact in every student’s life,” he said.
“Through every single meal they serve, every ‘good morning,’ every single smile they can have a positive impact on every students’ day,” Ingram said.
“We know breakfast and lunch may be the only meals some students are getting in a day, and that breaks our hearts,” Ingram said. “We want to make sure everyone is being fed.”
Free lunches for all students will continue into the 2021-22 school year due to continued reimbursements from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Clarksville Community Schools has offered free lunches for all students for several years through the use of a Community Eligibility Provision.
Melissa Pixley, food services director for Clarksville Community Schools, said she feels the district’s food service program has an inclusive culture where students are not “defined by income status.”
At the start of the pandemic, administration and teachers joined cafeteria workers at Clarksville Community Schools to help provide meals to students during the shutdown, and they ended up with even more volunteers than they needed, Pixley said.
She believes the district has the “greatest staff you could have” working in food services.
“Since this [pandemic] began, we have not stopped serving meals, and there’s not been a time when we’re not working together to provide meals for students,” she said. “To me, that shows the dedication and commitment beyond what is expected.”
Natalie Turner, food services director at Greater Clark County Schools, said cafeteria workers have risen to the challenge in many ways over the past year.
Cafeterias had to turn away from self-serve lines during the pandemic, Turner said, and it’s taken more staff to serve items during meals.
Supply chain interruptions have also caused staff to make frequent menu substitutions.
“The staff have been resilient with it, and they’ve handled it like heroes,” Turner said.
Ashley Sanchez, cafeteria manager at Clarksville High School, said the school has an “excellent staff,” and they have great relationships with students.
She said a student gave a thank you note this week to cafeteria workers, and when one student learned Friday that it was School Lunch Heroes Day, he came up to them after lunch to say “thank you for all you do.”
“When he said that, it took me by surprise, and it it just felt so good,” she said.
In Greater Clark, food service workers have received many notes of appreciation from students this week, and Wilson Elementary students brought capes for cafeteria staff to wear, Turner said.
“Every school has stepped up and just really shown such a desire to recognize the [food services] team and what they do,” she said.
This school year, Greater Clark began offering “weekend snack bags” for students, which are given to all elementary students as they leave school and are available for secondary students to pick up.
Greater Clark food service workers, who are employed by Aramark, have been able to come together as a team, Turner said.
“All of my employees are superheroes, period,” she said. “They work so hard day in and day out, and I think people don’t realize how difficult food service truly is unless they’ve been in that position,” she said. “We’re serving about 10,000 meals a day in total.”
NAFC has turned “School Lunch Hero Day” into an entire week, Ingram said, and they touched up photos of cafeteria workers to make them look like superheroes ranging from flying to laser vision.
Ingram said the district is planning to use these superhero photos as a hiring campaign to encourage people to apply for jobs as food service workers in the district.
“I think it’s a challenge everywhere with staffing,” he said. “We’ve taken it in stride, and we haven’t stopped providing quality, tasty meals, but we’re certainly looking for some qualified candidates who want to join our team.”
NAFC has been able to expand its breakfast program during the pandemic, Ingram said, and he is excited to continue free meals into the next school year.
“We’re still feeding the community, and we’re extremely proud of the work our team did this year, but honestly every day,” Ingram said, “the food the staff is putting out, the positive attitudes the staff is exhibiting — we couldn’t be more proud of them.”
