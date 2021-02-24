SOUTHERN INDIANA — Legislation that would significantly expand the state’s voucher program has been a topic of controversy and debate in Indiana.
House Bill 1005 would expand the Indiana Choice Scholarship Program by increasing eligibility for vouchers, or state-funded scholarships for students to attend private schools, and it would establish a new educational savings account program.
The bill passed the Republican-led House 61-36 earlier this month, and it was assigned Tuesday to the Senate’s Education and Career Development Committee.
House Bill 1005 was authored by State Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis. Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, is a co-author of the bill.
The bill calls for vouchers offering 90% of the tuition support a traditional public school system would provide.
The voucher program would allow families of four earning up to $109,000 in 2021-22 and families of four earning up to $145,000 in 2022-23.
The bill also would create Indiana’s first Education Scholarship Accounts (ESAs) to provide state funding for children with special needs, children in foster care and children of active-duty military and veterans for private educational expenses.
Monica Allison, elementary principal at Christian Academy of Indiana, a private Christian school in New Albany, sees the bill as an opportunity for “parents to be able to look at all schools, whether its public, parochial, private, to see what schools have to offer.”
“I do know that we do have families here that are using the choice scholarship, and they wouldn’t be able to to afford Christian education otherwise without the blessing of having the scholarship.”
The bill has sparked an outcry by many leaders in public education, and several local school boards have signed resolutions opposing the legislation, including Greater Clark County Schools and Silver Creek School Corp.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner expressed his disappointment with the proposed voucher expansion.
“It’s very disappointing as a public educator seeing that [expanding vouchers] is their priority instead of addressing teacher pay and the shortage we have because of teacher pay,” he said. “To me, it shows a total lack of respect for our public educators.”
Clere said the legislation would simplify and “equalize" the voucher program by making it available to more families.
The bill would eliminate the tiered system that now provides vouchers of 50%, 75% and 90% of state tuition support.
For example, a student who lives in the New Albany-Floyd County district would receive a private school voucher based on 90% of the tuition support that NAFC would have received for educating that student, Clere said.
“I think one point that gets lost is that with the voucher amount under this legislation, the voucher amount would still top out at 90% of the amount the public schools in the area where the student is would have received,” Clere said.
"That leaves 10% available to be redistributed [to public schools] through the school funding formula,” he said.
Clere said traditional public schools receive the overwhelming majority of state funding, and “that will continue for the foreseeable future.” He said public schools educate about 93% of students in Indiana and receive 94% of K-12 funding.
The House recently approved a $36 billion two-year budget that would increase funding for education by $378 million over the next two years. More than one-third of the proposed funding hike could go toward expanding the state’s voucher program, and it does not include raises for public school teachers.
The budget is now heading to the Senate.
Clere emphasizes that K-12 funding will not be final until the budget is approved at the end of the legislative session in April.
“It provides hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding for K12 schools, and most of that would go to public schools,” he said.
Lanesville Community Schools Superintendent Steve Morris said that although he appreciates that the state legislature is calling for an overall increase to K-12 funding, he also has concerns about House Bill 1005’s potential effects on public school funding.
“It’s about using state dollars to fund students to go to private schools,” Morris said. "Every additional dollar that the state commits to that is potentially one dollar taken away from a public school.”
As State Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, considers House Bill 1005, he likes the idea of the ESA program, but said he still needs to read the legislation before confirming how he will vote on the bill.
"I need to dig into the voucher programs to see how those calculations will affect my district,” he said. "I have no real comments at this time because I haven’t read this bill to see how much is in there and how much it involves.”
State Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, voted against House Bill 1005. She cited concerns about underinvestment in public education.
“There seems to be a longstanding lack of investment in our schools that makes things that our parents want like small class sizes, well-prepared teachers and safe facilities hard for public schools to get ahead of, because they are chronically underfunded,” Fleming said.
She also has concerns about the oversight of the proposed ESA program and potential for misuse of money.
Clere said the ESAs would be managed by a third party administrator responsible for “making sure the money in the account is only spent on allowable expenditures.”
Allison said for a private school like Christian Academy of Indiana, the bill’s proposed elimination of the tiered system for vouchers would “be a huge blessing” for many families.
“We just want parents to have the choice where they want their children to attend school, and we don’t say we’re better — we’re just a different option,” she said.
New Albany-Floyd County Superintendent Brad Snyder also expressed frustration with House Bill 1005 and legislators’ focus on increasing state funding for private education.
“We get conflicting messages all the time in that part of the time our state wants to pay teachers more and wants better performance, but then they turn around and propose bills like 1005,” he said. “It’s not going to help our students, and it’s not going to help us pay teachers more.”
Silver Creek Interim Superintendent Thomas Brillhart said he believes it is a “moot point” to say that state needs additional vouchers to offer school choice, saying that families “already have choice in the state” in the form of open enrollment and the Choice Scholarship program.
“If someone decides to send their child to a certain school that charges tuition, that’s their choice,” he said. "It’s no different than deciding to send my kid to get extra tennis lessons — the money is coming out of my pocket, but that’s my choice.”
