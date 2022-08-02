FLOYD COUNTY — As students attended their first day of school, there was a “great energy” at Slate Run Elementary, according to Amy Niemeier, principal of the New Albany school.
“An excited energy is definitely in the air for teachers, for students and for families,” she said. “There are lots of smiles, lots of hugs. They’re excited to meet their classmates. They’re also really excited to see their former teachers.”
School began Monday for New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. NAFCS Interim Superintendent Bill Briscoe said the start of school is “always an exciting time of year” as students get back to their routines.
He estimates that there are 800 to 1,000 kids attending school for the first time in NAFCS. Official enrollment numbers are not yet available, but it will likely be about 11,000 students, according to Briscoe.
It’s been a difficult few years due to the pandemic, Briscoe said, and NAFCS has faced learning loss due to the pandemic. However, he feels the district has excelled despite the challenges.
Briscoe is only filling in temporarily as the district’s leader as the NAFCS board prepares to hire another interim superintendent. He stepped into the position in July after the sudden retirement of Brad Snyder, the former NAFCS superintendent.
Briscoe formerly served as assistant superintendent, and he is preparing to retire from the district. Serving as interim superintendent was “an opportunity to help out the school system,” Briscoe said.
“I always love coming to work, I always love doing the work,” he said. “If it can be a smoother transition for this community and for our schools, it’s something I was willing to do. So I’m very excited to be here.”
Briscoe said NAFCS has a “few less” bus drivers than last year, but all of the routes are staffed. The goal is to get more bus drivers and substitutes.
Overall, NAFCS is in “good shape” in terms of staffing, and the district has filled most teaching positions, he said.
“We probably have 14 more teachers this year than last year… a couple positions aren’t filled, but those are new positions,” Briscoe said. “Our staffing is in great shape.”
Niemeier said some students had not been back to school in-person since the pandemic started.
“One family in particular hasn’t been here since COVID, and they came back and they were very excited,” she said. “They were either virtual or for health reasons had been homeschooled, so there’s just that excitement for them to be back in school with their peers.”
“We’re back on track and have great learning objectives,” Niemeier said. “I think our students did very, very well during the COVID years, and we had a great plan to meet as many needs as possible and change and be flexible, but now we’re able to go back to what we could call Plan A in really making sure that our core instruction is there for all students, and we have a great plan for intervention and enrichment as well.”
Briscoe said he enjoyed seeing reactions from students and staff as he visited schools across the district Monday.
“It’s just good to see people smiling again,” he said. “The teachers and the kids are happy to be there. They’re in the lunchroom, they’re eating, and you just hear the laughter, and it really makes you feel good. The staff is ready to be back. It’s a job that all of us love because we love being around kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.