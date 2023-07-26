CLARK COUNTY — At Charlestown Middle School, sixth graders gathered in the cafeteria on Wednesday morning as administrators and teachers guided them to their classrooms.
For principal Adrienne Bach, greeting the new students is the most exciting part about beginning a new school year.
"There are lots of new faces," she said. "We get to meet them and welcome them into our family and our school culture. I'm excited about that."
"And then the students we've already had — our seventh and eighth graders — have changed so much over the summer, so just getting to see them a little more grown up and getting involved is very exciting to us."
Wednesday was the first day of school for Greater Clark County Schools. At Charlestown Middle School, about 615 students are enrolled this year, an increase from last year, according to Bach.
As a whole, the district serves more than 10,000 students. At Tuesday's school board meeting, Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner encouraged families to be patient as everyone gets settled into routines, noting that the district is in good shape to begin the year.
Although there are still shortages in some areas, he said the district has been successful in hiring for the new school year.
"We're still short in some classified areas such as [paraeducators], but teacher-wise, I think we're maybe only two or three positions short, which is fantastic compared to what I'm hearing from some other school districts throughout the state," he said.
Laughner said the transportation department should be able to cover all bus routes this year.
Bach said as students returned Wednesday morning, it was a busy but smooth start to the school year.
"Our car line was backed up, and we have a lot more car riders that started off this morning," Bach said. "It may seem a little hectic, but it's really not. It's going really well for the first day of class."
This school year, Bach is looking forward to providing new opportunities for students, whether that is expanding the school's robotics club or the revival of an after-school anime club.
"We always try to stay relevant," she said. "Middle school is a hard age for kids. There is so much change. We're just trying to connect with them, so today, [there are] lots of fun, exciting things going on."
Brian Hester is a Project Lead the Way teacher at Charlestown Middle School who focuses on robotics. He expressed enthusiasm as he kicked off the new school year.
"The first day of school is always fun, and the great thing is that I always get to meet a bunch of new kids," he said. "Every year is different with new kids, so it brings in a fresh new perspective every year."
