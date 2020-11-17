SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana schools have announced a switch to total eLearning for the remainder of the semester due to the dramatic rise of COVID-19 cases in the community.
Clarksville Community Schools, Silver Creek Community School Corp., Borden-Henryville School Corp. and New Albany-Floyd County Schools announced Tuesday that they will soon switch to eLearning for the rest of the semester.
Greater Clark County Schools had already scheduled an eLearning period starting on Monday, Nov. 23 to close out the year.
The Clark County Health Department spoke with school leaders throughout the county on a Tuesday conference call.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said he spoke with other Clark County schools Tuesday, including Rock Creek Community Academy, Our Lady of Providence High School and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School, and he expects each to make similar announcements regarding a switch to eLearning.
"Based on the consensus of our school leadership and with the support of the Clark County Health Department, we believe most schools will be moving to a virtual option in the coming days,” the Clark County Health Department announced in a Tuesday news release."This decision was based on conversations regarding school staffing, daily transmission rates in the community, the ability to maintain school safety plans, and parent/student stability
SILVER CREEK
Silver Creek already had switched to eLearning with hopes of returning after Thanksgiving, but it will continue with district-wide eLearning until Jan. 4 “due to the increased rates of quarantined students and staff and positive COVID cases throughout Southern Indiana,” Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd announced.
“Research indicates that a ‘yo-yo’ approach to education (a few days in class followed by a few days out) is not beneficial to students,” she said in a Tuesday statement. “Moreover, according to health officials, short-term closures do not decrease the rate of positivity.”
All athletic practices and contests will continue as scheduled with limited attendance at this time, according to Perez-Lloyd. Meal distribution will continue during the eLearning period. Parents can contact school administrators or teachers to pick up educational materials.
BORDEN-HENRYVILLE
Borden-Henryville will move to district-wide eLearning starting Monday, Nov. 23 and continue with eLearning through Jan. 5, the district announced Tuesday in communications to parents.
Athletic practices and contests will continue as scheduled with limited attendance, according to Interim Superintendent Sam Gardner. The district will continue with meal distribution for students.
CLARKSVILLE
Clarksville Community Schools will be moving to full remote learning through Dec. 18 starting Monday, Nov. 23, Superintendent Tina Bennett announced Tuesday in a letter to parents. The district will continue with a hybrid learning model Thursday and Friday as announced earlier in the week.
Decisions about the second semester will be made at a later date.
Athletes will receive communication from the athletic department regarding practices and games, and information about meal distribution will be sent out later in the week.
NEW ALBANY-FLOYD COUNTY
For NAFC, Thursday will be the last day for in-person instruction this semester, and eLearning will continue through Dec. 18.
The switch to eLearning applies to all NAFC facilities, including Prosser Career Education Center and the Children's Academy Early Learning Center. The only exception includes students going through intense intervention.
"We have a couple of days here to get organized,” NAFC Superintendent Brad Snyder said in a Tuesday video announcement. "Everyone's going to need to come in, make sure they have their devices, their chargers, their daycare, transportation situations worked out. Teachers will have to switch lesson planning and activities so we are ready to begin on Friday."
NAFC will also be reinstating closures of facilities for community use until the end of 2020, including all activities with the exception of high school sports, Snyder said. The closure will apply to mini-leagues, recreational swims and middle school sports.
Snyder said he recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create many challenges for parents, students and others in the community.
"No one has asked for this virus — all we can do is navigate and do what we can do to keep everyone safe," he said. "We will continue to monitor and follow the science and look at the data and the trends and do what we can to make the best decisions we can for everyone out there."
COMMUNITY SPREAD
Both Clark and Floyd counties were recently moved from yellow to orange on the state's color-coded map tracking COVID-19 spread.
"The state's seven-day rolling average in Indiana has been the highest in the past seven days of any point in the pandemic,” said Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris. "We have certainly seen a marked increase in number of cases here in Floyd County. Additionally, the case totals have doubled every week in Indiana for the last four weeks.”
Yazel said in-school transmission has been minimal, but one of the main issues facing local schools is the amount of staff under quarantine.
Floyd County has seen its overall positivity rate for ages 18 and younger almost double in the first 15 days of November from the average total in October, Harris said.
He hopes the 18-day switch to virtual learning will "serve as a functional fire-break and lower the incidents of COVID-19 in our community.
"We think that this measure will actually alter the trajectory of the disease in our overall community," Harris said. "There is good research from the closures in April and May that shows that school closures saves lives in addition to the students who are saved from becoming ill.”
