Kamryn Steadmon, 6, throws a cornhole bag Tuesday evening during the New Albany Housing Authority's School's Out Scream & Shout Street Fair at the Parkview Campus. See A2 for more photos from the event. 

 Daniel Suddeath|News and Tribune

The New Albany Housing Authority hosted the School's Out Scream & Shout Street Fair on Tuesday evening at the Parkview campus. 

The street fair featured games, a petting zoo, slides and more. 
Families ride on a train during Tuesday's fair in New Albany. 
Camels were popular at the petting zoo Tuesday as part of the School's Out Scream & Shout Street Fair at Parkview.   

Hundreds of people attended the event, which featured a petting zoo, games, live music by Wulfe Bros. and other activities. 

Families fed llamas, camels and roosters at a petting zoo as part of Tuesday's street fair at Parkview. 
A family takes a selfie with a camel during Tuesday's street fair. 

