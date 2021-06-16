Kamryn Steadmon, 6, throws a cornhole bag Tuesday evening during the New Albany Housing Authority's School's Out Scream & Shout Street Fair at the Parkview Campus. See A2 for more photos from the event.
Daniel Suddeath|News and Tribune
The street fair featured games, a petting zoo, slides and more.
Daniel Suddeath|News and Tribune
Families ride on a train during Tuesday's fair in New Albany.
Daniel Suddeath|News and Tribune
Camels were popular at the petting zoo Tuesday as part of the School's Out Scream & Shout Street Fair at Parkview.
Daniel Suddeath|News and Tribune
Families fed llamas, camels and roosters at a petting zoo as part of Tuesday's street fair at Parkview.
Daniel Suddeath|News and Tribune
A family takes a selfie with a camel during Tuesday's street fair.
Daniel Suddeath|News and Tribune
featured
School's Out Scream & Shout Street Fair draws crowd in New Albany
Photos by Daniel Suddeath
1 min to read
The New Albany Housing Authority hosted the School's Out Scream & Shout Street Fair on Tuesday evening at the Parkview campus.
Hundreds of people attended the event, which featured a petting zoo, games, live music by Wulfe Bros. and other activities.
