AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY
Baseball
Providence at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Orleans at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Silver Creek at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Perry Central at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Providence at Jeffersonville, 4 p.m.
CAI, North Harrison at Charlestown, 4:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.
College baseball
Georgetown (Ky.) at IU Southeast, 6 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Brownstown Central at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Crawford County at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
South Central at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Salem, 5:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Henryville at Seymour, 5:30 p.m.
Madison at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
New Washington, Rock Creek at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
Clarksville, Henryville at Corydon Central, 5 p.m.
Floyd Central at New Albany, 5 p.m.
.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Jennings County at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
New Albany at Lanesville, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Louisville Trinity, 6 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
New Albany at Silver Creek, 4 p.m.
Lanesville at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
Softball
New Albany at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Southwestern at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Jennings County, 5:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Trimble County, 6 p.m.
.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m., ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville
7 p.m., SECN — North Carolina at South Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m., ACCN — Liberty at Virginia
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Minnesota at Detroit
4 p.m., MLBN — Atlanta at Washington OR Houston at LA Angels
7 p.m., ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia
10 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle
NBA 7:30 p.m., TNT — Philadelphia at Boston
10 p.m., TNT — Milwaukee at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Pittsburgh at NY Rangers
.
WEDNESDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Utah at Phoenix
NHL
5 p.m., NBCSN — Edmonton at Ottawa
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Montreal at Toronto
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.