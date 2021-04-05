AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY

Baseball

Providence at Eastern, 5 p.m.

Orleans at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Silver Creek at New Albany, 6 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

Perry Central at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Providence at Jeffersonville, 4 p.m.

CAI, North Harrison at Charlestown, 4:30 p.m.

Clarksville at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.

College baseball

Georgetown (Ky.) at IU Southeast, 6 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Brownstown Central at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Crawford County at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

South Central at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Salem, 5:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m.

Rock Creek at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Henryville at Seymour, 5:30 p.m.

Madison at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.

Track & field

New Washington, Rock Creek at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Clarksville, Henryville at Corydon Central, 5 p.m.

Floyd Central at New Albany, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Jennings County at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

New Albany at Lanesville, 6 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Louisville Trinity, 6 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

New Albany at Silver Creek, 4 p.m.

Lanesville at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

Softball

New Albany at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.

Southwestern at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Jennings County, 5:30 p.m.

Charlestown at Trimble County, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m., ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville

7 p.m., SECN — North Carolina at South Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m., ACCN — Liberty at Virginia

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., MLBN — Minnesota at Detroit

4 p.m., MLBN — Atlanta at Washington OR Houston at LA Angels

7 p.m., ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia

10 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle

NBA 7:30 p.m., TNT — Philadelphia at Boston

10 p.m., TNT — Milwaukee at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Pittsburgh at NY Rangers

WEDNESDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans

10:05 p.m., ESPN — Utah at Phoenix

NHL

5 p.m., NBCSN — Edmonton at Ottawa

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Montreal at Toronto

