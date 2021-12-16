SOUTHERN INDIANA — Scott Martin is leaving River Heritage Conservancy for a new position and will be replaced by Susan Rademacher, former president of Olmstead Parks Conservancy.
River Heritage Conservancy is leading the Origin Park initiative, which would bring a massive park along the Ohio River shoreline in Southern Indiana.
According to River Heritage Conservancy board members, Martin is leaving for a new position in the Southeast.
Rademacher, former editor-in-chief for Garden Design and Landscape Architecture magazine, was the president of Louisville's Olmstead Parks Conservancy for 15 years. She will become executive director for River Heritage on Jan. 16, 2022.
