SOUTHERN INDIANA — A Scottsburg business owner was arrested Friday on several felony charges after an Indiana State Police investigation that began in March.
In March, a business vendor and potential fraud victim contacted Detective Tim Denby with the Indiana State Police Special Investigations Section. The vendor alleged fraudulent business practices by John Christopher Gibbs, the owner of Gibbs Innovative Manufacturers Inc.(GIM Inc.), in Scottsburg.
The vendor stated John Gibbs paid for services rendered with a fraudulent check. The check in question was for an amount over $10,000. As a result of his subsequent investigation, Detective Denby believed John Gibbs knowingly wrote the check the day after Gibbs closed the associated checking account.
As the investigation continued, Detective Denby learned of multiple other vendors who were potential victims and owed large payments by GIM Inc. for work completed at the GIM, Inc. factory in Scottsburg.
Those vendors included various contractors in southern Indiana and a locally based financial institution. The suspected fraudulent or stolen monies totaled over $302,000.00 in this case.
As a result of Detective Denby’s Investigation, The Scott County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for 57-year-old John Christopher Gibbs of Louisville for:
• Corrupt Business Practices, Level 5 Felony – one count.
• Fraud, Level 5 Felony – Five counts
• Theft, Level 5 Felony – Three counts
• Fraud, Level 6 Felony – Two counts
• Theft, Level 6 Felony – Four counts
Kentucky State Police (KSP) detectives Friday arrested John Gibbs at a Simpsonville, Kentucky, hotel he was using as his residence. KSP also arrested John Christopher Gibbs on related warrants from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.
The Scott County Indiana Prosecutor’s Office, The Kentucky State Police, and the Louisville Metro Police Department assisted in this investigation.
