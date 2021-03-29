Southern Indiana — Kyle A. McIntosh, 22, of Scottsburg was arrested Friday on preliminary charges of a level 4 felony for child solicitation and a level 6 felony for providing obscene material to a minor, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
The case is filed in Clark County, however formal charges were not yet filed Monday afternoon.
The news release said the investigation began when Indiana State Police received a complaint of an adult, whom police later identified as McIntosh, providing multiple nude images to a teen via social media app Snapchat. Police say McIntosh believed the teen was younger than 15, and that he also had conversations in which he explicitly said he wanted to have sex with the teen.
McIntosh was arrested and booked into Clark County jail Friday after an interview with police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.