SCOTTSBURG — Engineered Plastic Components – Columbia, Inc. (EPC), a leader in the manufacturing of plastic injection molded products with 17 locations in 10 states, announced its intention to expand its Scottsburg plant.
The $7.3 million expansion will include $1.6 million in building lease payments and $5.7 million for new machinery and equipment. The project will add 60 new full-time employees while also potentially hiring many of the 200 full-time employees formerly employed by Viking Plastics, the previous company, within the next five years.
“We’re pleased to increase our presence in Southern Indiana,” said Reza Kargarzadeh, EPC President and CEO. “This expansion will provide additional production capacity to meet the increased demand we are experiencing from our customers in the automotive industry. The State of Indiana, the City of Scottsburg, and One Southern Indiana are to be commended for fostering a climate that is conducive to business. We’re excited to add to our existing workforce with steady, good paying positions.”
Based on the company’s employment and new job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed an investment of up to $2.5 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once employees are rehired and Hoosiers are hired for new positions.
“Today’s announcement reinforces the continued positive economic momentum happening in Indiana,” said Jim Staton, SVP and chief business development officer for the IEDC. “We are encouraged by EPC – Columbia’s decision to invest in Indiana and appreciate their commitment to providing quality career opportunities for Hoosiers in southern Indiana.”
The company is seeking a personal property tax abatement, which allows it to phase in its increased property taxes over time. The tax abatement would offer the company an estimated savings of $214,354 over the next five years. The Scottsburg City Council is scheduled to vote on final approval of the company’s local incentive in September with the project contingent upon the council’s approval.
“Since opening their current location in Southern Indiana, EPC - Columbia has been a tremendous partner for the City of Scottsburg, employing over 200 workers. With this new announcement, they will not only be retaining those positions, but adding up to 60 new jobs, providing additional proof of their commitment to the city and the region,” said Scottsburg Mayor Terry Amick, “I am thrilled with this expansion and look forward to many years of continued growth for our friends at EPC.”
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana said, “When EPC – Columbia first chose their location in Scottsburg, it was a major coup for Southern Indiana. Their decision to expand their presence here and substantially increase their workforce is another vote of confidence for the region. EPC’s emphasis on innovative design and engineering and focus on customer expectations and goals continue to drive demand, making them a key player in the area’s portfolio of industries. 1si remains prepared to assist them in any way we can.”
About Engineered Plastic Components – Columbia, Inc.
EPC was founded in 1994 by Reza Kargarzadeh, its current president and owner, with four injection molding presses. The company has since grown to a world-class provider of injection molded plastic products for the automotive, appliance, medical and consumer product industries, with over 500 injection molding machines ranging from 30 to 3,300 tons and manufacturing facilities in ten states and Mexico. The Scottsburg plant is a 120,000 square foot facility, employing over 200 team members and housing 50 injection molding machines ranging from 25 to 800 tons each.
