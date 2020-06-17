SCOTTSBURG — A Scottsburg woman is facing multiple felonies following an investigation into the death of a 6-month-old child at her home daycare.
Candace Jones, 38, is charged with a level 1 felony for neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 6 felony for reckless supervision by a childcare provider resulting in death and a class A misdemeanor for operating a child care home without a license, according to a news release. She is being held in Scott County jail on a $250,000 full cash bond.
Indiana State Police responded May 30 to the daycare after the child was found unresponsive when her mother came to pick her up. Jones said she had previously laid the girl down for a nap.
Jones turned herself in at the Scott County jail Monday after charges were filed and a warrant issued.
