JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Parks Department is thrilled to once again produce one of the largest free country music concerts in Southern Indiana with Jeff Goes Country sponsored by Watson’s and The Storage Project.
This year, the event takes place Friday, July 22 with the lawn opening at 5 p.m. Clayton Anderson will open the show at 7 p.m. Anderson is no stranger to the Riverstage. He grew up in Southern Indiana and attended Indiana University. His latest single, Made in the U.S.A, dropped last week.
Headliner and Season 10 American Idol winner, Scotty McCreery headlines the event, performing his hit songs You Time, Damn Strait, and much more. The country artist has had four consecutive Number One Singles on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart. Currently, Damn Strait ranks third in the Country Chart for July 16-17.
Riverside Drive will have local food vendors, including Jet’s Pizza, Skyline Chili and more. There will also be alcohol concession areas serving spirits from Number Juan Tequila and a Bud Light beer garden.
Jeff Goes Country is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs, however, tents and tables are not permitted. Small coolers with non-alcoholic beverages are allowed on the lawn. The event is dog-friendly on street level only. Smoking is prohibited on the lawn.
For more information about Jeff Goes Country sponsored by Watson’s and The Storage Project or Jeffersonville Riverstage, contact Amber Powell at 812-319-3280 or apowell@cityofjeff.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.