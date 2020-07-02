NEW ALBANY - A program to enable qualified low-income women in Floyd County to receive preventive screenings and diagnostic mammograms officially begins Monday, July 6.
Floyd Memorial Foundation received a grant from the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust Inc. to cover charges for the procedures at Baptist Health Floyd.
Women ages 40-65 who fall within the 300% or below poverty level are eligible to receive a complimentary preventive screening or diagnostic mammogram at the hospital.
Baptist Health Floyd will work in partnership with Family Health Center in New Albany to schedule and treat applicants. The Family Health Center will screen patients to determine their eligibility and refer the patient to the hospital. Women between the ages of 35-40 with a family history of breast cancer and meet the economic guidelines criteria are also eligible for the free service.
The mission of the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust Inc. is to increase awareness and improve access to breast cancer screening, diagnosis and support services throughout Indiana. The trust receives funds through sales from the breast cancer awareness specialty license plate, which began in January 2002.
Through these sales, monies are available for grants deemed to best address the unmet breast health/cancer needs of the people of Indiana. Each Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness plate sold generates a $25 donation.
“This grant will be so beneficial for the women in Floyd County who do not have insurance or insurance with high deductibles and meet the requirements for a screening or diagnostic mammogram. By providing this complimentary service to them, we hope to help prevent serious, or identify, life-threatening diagnoses and get them the care they need,” said Meredith Lambe, executive director of the Floyd Memorial Foundation.
For more information about the program and qualifications for eligibility, contact the Floyd Memorial Foundation at 812.949.5519.
