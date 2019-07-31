JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Arts Alliance has teamed up with other city departments and the community to create a new road safety feature that tells the story of a city united.
City engineers have recently completed a traffic island at Spring and Seventh streets and Kentucky Avenue, in the heart of the new arts and cultural district, NoCo. When finished, it will feature a sculpture based on an Aesop's fable: "The Lion and Three Bulls."
The traffic island has been needed for some time, said city engineer Andy Crouch. Previously, the setup of the intersection made it so that vehicles traveling on Seventh Street toward Spring may be blind-sided by those heading south on Spring Street.
"We haven't liked that intersection for a while," he said. "We just felt like it was dangerous — you could pull out without expecting any traffic in front of you and next thing you know, you look left and you've got a truck heading towards you."
Crouch said the goal of the $40,000 road project is to slow down some of that traffic turning from Spring Street, making it a safer junction.
"It doesn't prevent anyone from taking a right off of Spring and cutting down Kentucky Avenue, but in order to do so they have to take it a lot slower," he said.
While there was not a specific traffic study done at the location, Crouch said it had long been a dangerous spot, with quite a few "near misses," he said.
"Just visual evidence," he said. "I've seen it happen with me, I've seen it happen with other employees. I've had other citizens complain about that intersection so we just wanted to clean it up and make it safer for everybody."
Crouch said he and Jeffersonville Public Arts Administrator Dawn Spyker had been talking about a potential art project in the area, and things lined up to bring it to fruition. He said Spyker had approached him about a Nashville-based artist Brian Somerville who was coming to do demonstrations on sculpting and the art of the fable, and turned it into a permanent piece incorporating work from the public.
"So we worked with the artist and it all kind of came together," he said.
The fable "The Lion and Three Bulls" tells the tale of a group of bulls who grazed together, stronger as a team to ward off the nearby lion who wished to eat them. One day, the bulls decided to separate and graze in other parts of the pasture. Now separated, the bulls were weakened and easier prey for the waiting lion.
Crouch described it as a "united we stand, divided we fall" fable, and this made it ever fitting for the community to come together.
On Saturday, the Arts Alliance hosted a public arts event for community members to create placards for the base of the sculpture, which will be placed in the coming months as Somerville returns to finish the sculpture itself.
Each neighborhood in the city is represented, with designs chosen and created by residents from them. Whispering Oaks, for instance, could be represented by an oak tree; Rose Hill, a rose.
Crouch said the finished sculpture will be a symbol and a lesson that the community is stronger as one.
"As long as [the bulls] stuck together, the lion could not attack them," he said of the fable. "So we were thinking of all the neighborhoods coming together and being represented and being united."
