LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — One person is dead and two others were still missing late Monday afternoon after two boats crashed on the Ohio River near the Greenwood Boat Dock Saturday night.
Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District Chief Doug Recktenwald said crews were called to the boat dock shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday on reports a pleasure craft had collided with a commercial vessel. He said seven people were on the boat. Five of them were accounted for and taken to the hospital, including the person who has since died.
Recktenwald told WAVE 3 News several agencies, both local and national, are working together to search for the two people, a man and a woman, who are still missing.
On Sunday morning, Recktenwald confirmed the collision occurred when a tugboat pulling a barge collided with a pleasure boat. When the two boats collided, barge workers went in and pulled out five people from the water.
The U.S. Coast Guard was also on scene Saturday night and will serve as search and rescue coordinators while leading the investigation into how the crash happened.
Recktenwald said crews will adjust their search patterns to match the flow of the river.
The search expanded to a 60-mile distance from Caesar’s Southern Indiana through to Leavenworth in Crawford County. Additional crews have been brought in to also search land near the Ohio River.
LMPD announced earlier it had recovered the pleasure boat that had collided with the tugboat Saturday.
Sonar has been deployed to mark points for divers to search, and the barges are being pulled apart to make sure victims aren’t stuck inside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.