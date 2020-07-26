CHARLESTOWN — Indiana Conservation Officers are conducting a search for a drowning victim in the Ohio River near Fourteen Mile Creek in Charlestown, according to a news release from the Law Enforcement Division of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Indiana Conservation Officers, along with units from the Louisville Metro Police Water Patrol, Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Charlestown Fire Department responded to the call of a person in the water.
Responders utilized various sonar units and boat searches in the area where the victim was last seen. The search continued until late Saturday and resumed Sunday morning, the news release stated.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
