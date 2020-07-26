Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.