Vulnerable Adult Care Advocates, Inc. (VACA) a Southern Indiana nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for senior citizens with dementia and other incapacitated adults, has announced its second annual fundraising event, “Dude Looks Like a Lady.”
This event aims to raise awareness surrounding the elderly in the LGBTQ+ community. Many of these individuals have been separated from their families for some time and now when they are in need, they do not have the familial support to help navigate the complicated decisions in health care and finances.
“Dude Looks Like a Lady” will take place June 8 at Mansion 1886 on Main Street in New Albany. The event promises an unforgettable evening filled with entertainment, education, and inspiration. Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about the issues surrounding the need for guardianship and supported decision-making, and the dedication of VACA and its volunteers to provide such services.
The highlight of the evening will be the captivating drag competition. Through this creative expression of style and performance, “Dude Looks Like a Lady” aims to challenge stereotypes and promote acceptance and understanding. The event will be emceed by Louisville’s own Tara Bassett and Daniel Hutchins.
In addition to the competition performances, attendees will enjoy a Weekend Getaway Raffle, a Dream Mexico Vacation Raffle, and a silent auction with unique items, such as a Muhammed Ali-autographed boxing glove, Indianapolis Colts helmet signed by the “Legends of the Team,” an autographed Rolling Stones album and autographed Adele sheet music. The event will also feature a delectable selection of food, provided by Board & You Bistro.
“Dude Looks Like a Lady” serves as a platform to raise crucial funds to support VACA’s ongoing programs and initiatives. Through their comprehensive services, VACA provides the resources for incapacitated senior citizens, including advocacy, supported decision-making, volunteer guardianships and companionship.
“We are incredibly excited to host ‘Dude Looks Like a Lady’ and bring together individuals who are passionate about supporting senior citizens while also promoting inclusivity,” said Katie Morgan, Founder and Executive Director of VACA. “This event will not only celebrate the beauty and strength of our amazing performers that have faced so much political backlash this past year, but it will also enable us to expand our programs and continue advocating to empower and improve the health and financial outcomes of the elderly population in our area.”
For more information about “Dude Looks Like a Lady,” to purchase tickets, or to vote for your favorite performer ($1 equals 1 vote), go to vulnerablcare.org/event or contact Katie Morgan at katie@vulnerablecare.org or 812-633-3345.
