CLARKSVILLE - Clarksville residents Sarah and Brandon Nielsen live right in the middle of where the second phase of the town's Blackiston Mill Road project will begin next week.
The pair attended an informational meeting the town held Wednesday evening at the Clarksville Library outlining the next step in a three-phase construction project to improve the Clarksville thoroughfare.
"(My concerns) are making sure the drainage actually goes through, as they've stated they'd like it to and making sure I can get in and out (of the construction zone) to get to work," Brandon said.
There's flooding in the Nielsen's driveway and yard when it rains heavily that the couple is hoping the project will alleviate and they're also hopeful streetlights can be added in the area.
"I would love to not flood, I would love to have streetlights and sidewalks," Sarah said. "The street drops down, there's no shoulder, especially in our yard there's a drop from the road into my yard. People walk from the (nearby) apartments to Kroger and it's treacherous at night because you can't see and there's holes in everybody's yard."
The first step of the project is expected to start on Wednesday, said Chad Gibson, construction engineering manager with the Lochmueller Group. The road work will involve closures in the area from Stewart-Emery Cemetery to Altra Drive.
Beginning Wednesday, crews will start a water line relocation project on Blackiston Mill Road where Indiana American Water will upgrade the water main to a much larger pipe. A portion of Blackiston Mill Road will be closed during this process.
The goal is to complete the water line relocation by May 1 and then the rest of the project will start soon after.
Gibson said the plan is for heavy construction in the area in 2023 and possibly light construction next year.
"The project has an intermediate completion date set for Nov. 20 of (this) year and what that means is all drainage structures should be in place, all sidewalks should be in place, the pavement section itself will be complete, except for the final surface coat," Gibson said. "...So pavement markings won't be part of that, but it will be sufficient enough to open back up to traffic, hopefully here by Thanksgiving."
This will leave only "lighter" construction work for 2024, he said, adding all final work must be complete by July 28, 2024.
"Through traffic will be detoured, utilizing Lewis and Clark Parkway, Lynch Lane and Longfellow Drive," Gibson said. "At each end of Blackiston Mill Road the barricades will be staggered, so if you live within those project limits you have every right to get into your home."
Portions of driveways within the public right-of-way will be replaced with concrete as well.
Currently the pavement in the area is near the end of its life cycle, and there are drainage issues and no sidewalks.
"That will be corrected with this project," Gibson said about the sidewalks.
People can expect to see the road widened, sidewalks added, along with a curb and gutter system to help with drainage.
A large drainage basin to be constructed near Blackiston Bowl, which Gibson said will help reduce flash flooding.
"There's going to be a lot of equipment, there's going to be dirt and dust," Gibson said. "The pavement will be ripped out at one point in time. "
Gibson said it's important for the Lochmueller Group to communicate with residents about updates and road closures related to the project.
People can sign up to receive a monthly newsletter with general updates about the project and door hangers will be placed on the homes of residents about the project.
People who want to sign up for the newsletter can email BlackistonMillPH2@lochgroup.com.
The cost of the project is $2.7 million and federal funds will pay for 80% of it.
