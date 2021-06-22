NEW ALBANY — Seeds and Greens Natural Market and Deli, a downtown New Albany health food shop, has become even greener with the opening of a new garden and outdoor dining area.
The new Seeds and Greens Garden Cafe opened Tuesday in a space behind the building at 207 W 1st St.
The enclosed dining space is surrounded by a garden that winds around the fence. It contains produce and herbs that are not only decorative, but can also be used as ingredients for meals prepared in the kitchen of Seeds and Greens.
Seeds and Greens owner Stacey Freibert said the garden was added for a dining experience that also allows customers to dine where their food is grown.
“It’s about having a beautiful place to dine that’s about more than just a patio,” she said.
The garden contains broccoli, tomatoes, kale, squash, eggplant, cucumbers, basil, oregano, thyme and chives, as well as flowers such as sunflowers and zinnias.
When produce such as tomatoes are able to be harvested, Freibert plans to incorporate them in meals, and if there is an abundance of items like kale, they might also be sold in the store.
Diners can enjoy a lunch, coffee, glass of wine or smoothie in the outdoor dining space, which includes a small structure Freibert refers to as the “garden house.”
The deli offers lunch options such as salads and hot sandwiches.
The garden is something Freibert has wanted to add since opening Seeds and Greens nearly seven years ago, but she never had the time to complete it.
“During COVID when it got a little more quiet, I felt like I had time to invest to make it happen,” she said.
Freibert said she has been working on the space for about six months, and most of the plants were started from seeds earlier this year. A pathway in the Garden Cafe features “reclaimed” bricks from the Seeds and Greens building and other downtown New Albany buildings.
She also plans to make the space available for private events such as showers, as well as classes presented by Seeds and Greens.
“I just want to use it however the community wants to use it, and I have found since opening the store things change and evolve, so whatever it needs to become it can become,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.