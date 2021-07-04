NEW ALBANY — Emily Sego wants to awaken your senses.
Behind the bar at New Albany’s Brooklyn and the Butcher, the restaurant’s beverage director mixes, shakes, stirs, slaps, pours and blends liquors, fruits, herbs and other ingredients into works of art. The finished potions give not just a sip of satisfaction, but a full body encounter.
A cocktail she crafted, named Moonlit Majesty, showcases this. Emily, with a keen taste palate, chose Hendrick’s Lunar limited release gin to begin. The soft liquor has hints of night blooming botanicals, and to add to the mystique, was released to the public on the same day as the January full moon. Continuing on the nocturnal theme, our alchemist added lavender syrup and lemon to brighten, Curacao to dryly sweeten and absinthe to reinforce the twilight feel.
But a masterpiece needs more than taste. Look, texture and scent also enhance the experience. At the finish, Emily introduced edible glitter that swirls in the bright blue cocktail, and a fragrant cut of lavender.
“That’s the perfect drink, where I’m trying to sensory overload you in every way possible,” Emily said. “I want you to see this drink and think it’s incredible. I want you to taste it and understand everything that’s going on. And I even put a little lavender sprig right on top. So you’ll smell that every time you take a sip.”
Before she joined Brooklyn and the Butcher two years ago, Emily’s work as a stylist assistant at Amazon’s photo studio helped refine her eye for detail, an attribute she relies on for presenting her beverages even today. Through her previous positions as servers and manager, the Louisville native realized her affinity for the bar, an area she deems the most fun and exciting of a restaurant. A job at The Exchange allowed her to express interest in bartending. After three days of training, she went to mixing.
“I just never looked back. No schooling, no nothing,” the 31-year-old said. “In my mind, how you become a pretty good bartender in a customer’s eyes is if anyone can walk up to a bar, ask for a drink, no matter what it is, and that bartender knows how to make it. Then, I’m impressed.”
That doesn’t mean she didn’t put in some hard studying. With her new role at The Exchange, Emily decided memorizing classic cocktail recipes would give her an upper hand. Sitting in the park, she’d quiz herself using index cards. Not having to manually research their instructions, she thought, would improve her confidence and efficiency. Her mental Rolodex of recipes contains more than 100 different drinks to date.
Her move to beverage director at Brooklyn and the Butcher allowed Emily even greater opportunities for creating new cocktails. In spring and summer, she develops full drink menus. Balance, she said, is one of the key elements in constructing the list.
“When you look at a drink menu, you want it to be balanced. You want to look at it and say there’s something for everyone,” Emily said.
Not only does she consider type or types of alcohol, herbs and other ingredients that add depth, texture, color and aroma to the drink, Emily ensures folks who want to remain sober can indulge their taste buds. Likewise, health plays a factor in her decisions. Her handmade concoctions feature sweetness that comes from nature rather than artificial additives.
“I am mindful of what people want,” she said. “Everyone’s different. We all have different palettes. We all come in wanting different things, but at the same time, there are flavor combinations and things that we can all agree that are delicious.”
Shutdowns and reduced capacity caused by COVID in 2020 proved a trying year for restaurants and their workers. Throughout the downturn, Emily said the owners of the steakhouse provided financial support to staff if and when it was needed. But now eateries and bars are rebounding. In addition to the regulars returning to Brooklyn, new customers from Louisville also make up quite a few of the new faces.
And most will enjoy a beverage crafted with delight by the bar’s resident mixologist.
“It was really rough throughout COVID,” Emily said. “And the service industry definitely got the brunt of the hit. So I think that there’s a little bit more pride that goes into what we do now, especially since we got through it.”
