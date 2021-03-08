SELLERSBURG — It was already an effort unlike any other in the town’s history, and the Sellersburg 2040 comprehensive plan has achieved another special designation after it was recognized as being the best in the state by industry professionals.
Sellersburg 2040 received the Outstanding Comprehensive Plan award by the Indiana Association of the American Planning Association during its annual meeting earlier this month. The award was accepted by Taylor Seifker Williams Design Group, who along with GRW Engineers was hired by the city to form the plan.
“I think it’s a great honor for them and just shows their commitment to really trying to be proactive about the future,” said Amy Williams, a principal with Taylor Seifker Williams.
The expansive plan was approved by the Sellersburg Town Council last October after months of work and preparation that included public and stakeholder input.
Described as a working document that could change based on future needs, Sellersburg 2040 covers an array of quality of life and place guidelines and suggestions intended to guide the town’s decision-making over the next two decades.
In conjunction with the comprehensive plan, the town council established a unified development ordinance combining zoning regulations and subdivision standards. The body also established a drainage ordinance, which relates to the comprehensive plan’s call for improved flooding mitigation.
A strong foundation, sense of community and harnessing Sellersburg’s pride and legacy were the three base components of the plan, which can be viewed at sellersburg2040.com.
“I think it’s a testament to the hard work and diligence of the council to really move this community in a good planning direction,” Town Manager Charlie Smith said of the award.
Beyond utilities, zoning and road improvements, Sellersburg 2040 also envisions expansions to the town’s existing parks system as well as focusing redevelopment efforts to encourage investment.
Not every part of improving a town is popular. For example, the town council approved this year increases for sewer and water service after several years without rate adjustments.
But Smith said there’s been quite a bit of buzz on the economic development front after news of the plan began spreading.
“For really the first time, Sellersburg has solidified what its intention is for the future,” he said.
One of the major components of Sellersburg 2040 is the creation of a town center north of County Road 311 at Camp Run Parkway.
Ind. 60 and County Road 311 will be connected under the town’s plan through an extension of Poindexter Lane, and Smith said Sellersburg is working with the state in the hope of getting the project going by late summer.
Once that occurs, the comprehensive plans envisions multi-story commercial and residential buildings, townhomes and retail spaces that would create a destination area within the Clark County town.
A new apartment complex is already nearing completion along Camp Run Parkway.
The plan also calls for enhanced corridors and gateways to help establish a sense of arrival and identity.
“We want our residents to have the best quality of place possible, whether it be food and dining options or even employment options, to where when they get off of the exits or they drive through town, there’s an identity to where they know, or visitors know, they’ve entered the town of Sellersburg,” Smith said.
Sprucing up the community is also part of the vision. Smith is serving as a staff point of contact for a new beautify Sellersburg initiative that will meet for the first time at 9 a.m. Saturday at town hall. Anyone from the public who wants to participate is asked to attend. Safety measures will be in place including use of face masks.
The goal is to have a volunteer group take charge in beautification efforts around town.
“This isn’t designed to be another government department or agency,” Smith said. “This is designed to be a group of volunteers going out to work with their peers or businesses.”
Williams said Sellersburg deserves credit for the plan, from the town leaders to the residents who took the time to provide insight as to what they want the community to look like in 20 years.
“I think Sellersburg has established a pretty transformative vision for the town and they’re already working to implement that vision and have a lot of great ideas that will attract a lot of new development and new residents,” Williams said.
