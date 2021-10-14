SELLERSBURG — Town leaders are moving forward on several projects aimed at providing better water pressure and quality in Sellersburg, a benefit to new and future residents and the fire protection services in the area.
The Sellersburg Town Council recently approved going to public bid to add a roughly 2,500-foot water main extension at Enterprise Drive near McDonald’s and the Ivy Tech Community College campus. Requests for Proposal will be sent in early November and will be due back near the end of that month.
The additional line is expected to provide better water pressure to the residents of the Hill N Dale neighborhood, Sellersburg Town Manager Charlie Smith said. The homes there were built mainly between the 1960s and 1980s, and Smith said the water issues have been there “as long as it’s been there.”
The reason is the way the neighborhood is now serviced. Right now, water comes into Hill N Dale through a line under Interstate 65, the source being the water tank in the older downtown area.
The new line will also add a tank along Indiana 60 into the system, making two tanks service the area. That, Smith said, is going to “improve water flow, quality and pressure for that part of our water system by creating a secondary loop that ties into two water systems,” he said. Once the bids are opened, “the idea is to move fairly quickly on that,” Smith said. The project will be funded in part through the water and sewer rate increases the council passed earlier this year.
Phased in over two years, sewer rates will rise by about 140%, the first increase in 20 years. Water rates, which were last increased in 2013, will rise by about 33%.
“Because of those rate increases, we have additional revenue coming in and we can put that back into the system,” he said.
Sellersburg Town Council President Brad Amos said the town also expects to start the road project in that area where the water main will be within the next two months. “That gives us a great opportunity to do two jobs in one and save taxpayer money,” he said.
And although it’s near the upcoming Camp Run development in town and will eventually tie into that water system, the addition of the water main “is specific to improving our existing water system,” Smith said.
The town also recently awarded a $495,000 contract to O’Mara Contracting to replace a total of 58 aged fire hydrants throughout Sellersburg and part of Jeffersonville on the Sellersburg water system.
“With rates not being addressed for a very long time, we’ve got a lot of hydrants [that are] difficult to open or they don’t open all the way, which obviously from a fire protection standpoint raises some concerns,” Smith said.
The additional hydrants will make it easier to flush the overall system on a more regular basis, which the town recently started doing twice a year and may increase.
“The system is laid out with a lot of dead ends so that you get a lot of build-up as water gets in there and stops and slowly comes out, and naturally-occurring iron and manganese settles,” he said.
The projects are part of the overall needs to the entire system, which Smith said has historically been a “fix what you need to” situation. But the town wants to get ahead of that with the more regular maintenance under the current leadership and investment into improvements that will benefit for years. The total projects needed over time to the system are estimated to be about $63 million. Part of this will come from the $2 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds received this year.
“Now that we’ve got a good, solid plan for all of the projects that we need to do, we’re looking at spending a good portion of ARP money on water main replacement,” Smith said. “But when you start looking at $63 million worth of projects that are needed in our water system, $2 million is just a drop in the bucket.”
