SELLERSBURG — The American Legion post in Sellersburg will not be presenting its annual fireworks show or parade this holiday weekend.
American Legion Post #204 Commander Linda Duncan said “over the top” costs of fireworks and a lack of donations are among the reasons for canceling the display, which would normally take place at the post on the Fourth of July.
“It just got too big and too expensive this year,” she said.
According to Duncan, the high price of the fireworks themselves and the special insurance required for a fireworks display were among the considerations, and it was “pretty much decided” a couple of months ago that the post would not be able to present the fireworks show.
The American Legion is also putting a pause on the annual Fourth of July parade, which last took place in 2019. Duncan noted that the parade has been small in recent years, and it is hard to find enough participants, especially with many people going to the huge parade and celebration in Pekin, Indiana.
The Town of Sellersburg is usually a major sponsor of the annual fireworks show. Sellersburg Town Manager Charlie Smith said that usually the town contributed around $5,000 for the display.
However, it would have been close to $15,000 to put on the fireworks show this year, he said. The display is not a town-managed event, and it would not have been feasible this year to present the show in place of the American Legion, according to Smith.
“For little to no notice to put on a fireworks show, it seemed a little exorbitant to send tax dollars to,” Smith said.
Duncan said the fireworks display normally cost a few thousand dollars, but prices have skyrocketed amid worldwide fireworks shortages.
“I think a lot of people are disappointed that we’re not going to have the fireworks,” Duncan said. “I talk to people who have been coming to the post to watch fireworks for decades, and it’s always been a staple for Fourth of July events.”
Duncan said the American Legion’s plans for next year’s Fourth of July celebration are undecided.
Smith said the town is considering the possibilities of presenting a Fourth of July fireworks show in 2022 using sponsorship packages with local businesses. The town would have to find a community partner to host the event, since the town itself does not have a venue suitable for a commercial fireworks show.
Although the parade and fireworks show will not take place this year, both the American Legion post and Town of Sellersburg still have programs planned for the Fourth of July weekend.
The American Legion will present a fried chicken lunch Sunday with a $10 “all you can eat” meal to celebrate the Fourth of July. The lunch will start at 11:30 p.m. and go until the post runs out of food. The post is at 412 N. New Albany Street Ave. in Sellersburg.
This Saturday, the American Legion post in Sellersburg also has plans to honor the recent birthday of Southern Indiana resident Verner Ferguson, a World War II veteran who turned 100 years old last week. The birthday party will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Since the Town of Sellersburg is not providing funding to a fireworks display this year, the town is directing the money to its July “Dive-in Movie” events.
“A lot of other communities are doing fireworks, and individuals are doing fireworks and things of that nature, so this is a different opportunity to enjoy the summertime with family and friends and float around,” Smith said.
On Sunday, the town will present a showing of the film “The Sandlot” at the Town of Sellersburg pool at Mosley Park. Families can enjoy the movie while floating in the pool or sitting at the pool deck. The movie starts at 8 p.m.
The town will present several other “Dive-in Movie” events this month, including a showing of “Jaws” on July 10 and “Finding Nemo” on July 22.
