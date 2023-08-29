SELLERSBURG — The Sellersburg Town Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a reimbursement of $80,000 in facade grant funds for improvements for a Jay C parking lot.
When the parking lot was created, it was not originally connected to Old Highway 60. Once it was connected, the parking lot turned into a kind of thoroughfare for traffic, town officials said.
Form G bought the land the parking lot is on and all of the businesses located there. The developer went to the town’s redevelopment commission and worked out a partnership to do a public improvement project for the parking lot and thoroughfare.
After getting approval for the project, Form G installed medians, more directional traffic controls, refurbished the parking lot and eliminated drivers being forced to back vehicles out into traffic.
“They made it safer for the general public that utilizes that facility as well for the general public that uses it as a roadway,” said Charlie Smith, Sellersburg’s town manager.
Normally the town would not have approved reimbursement for paving, but since Form G was making traffic improvements, the town allowed the grant, Smith said.
“We’re just glad that the developer took initiative to recognize there was a problem over there,” Smith said. “Jay C is a very common traffic cut through… we’re glad that they took it upon themselves to be proactive and find a solution.”
