SELLERSBURG — Sellersburg attorney Lisa Garcia Reger has been chosen by the Indiana Judicial Nominating Committee as a finalist for the open position on the Indiana Court of Appeals District One. As the second-highest court in the state, the Court of Appeals hears appeals from the state's trial courts. Reger is one of three finalists who are being considered for the position. Other nominees are Judge Lakshmi Reddy and Leanna K. Weissmann. The Commission submits a report to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who after officially receiving the list of nominees has 60 days to make his selection.
Reger is a longtime resident of Indiana. She grew up in Terre Haute, and received her undergraduate degree from Indiana State University. She earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Indiana University McKinney School of Law. She has been a trial attorney and mediator for almost 26 years. Reger is a partner at Lorch Naville Ward LLC in New Albany. In 2014, she was appointed to serve as a part-time judicial officer in the Harrison Circuit Court, where she continues to serve as the Juvenile Court and Title IV-D Referee.
"I am very honored to be representing Southern Indiana in seeking this appointment to serve as an appellate judge," Reger stated in a news release. "It seems particularly significant to note, in the year that we are celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19h Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, that the three finalist recommended by the Judicial Nominating Commission are women. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support, mentorship and encouragement that I have received from the Southern Indiana bench and bar. It would be remiss of me not to mention how thankful I am for all the strong women attorneys and judges before me who have the courage to ask to be in places where important decisions are being made; especially Antionette Dakin Leach, who was the first woman to be admitted to practice law in Indiana in 1893 and the Honorable Sue Shields, who was the first woman to serve on the bench in our Hoosier state."
On June 10, the Commission conducted live webcast remote interviews of 13 applicants and named seven as finalists. The finalists were interviewed in person, also webcast live, for a second time on July 1. After deliberating in an executive session, the Commission publicly voted to send the three nominees to the Governor. The Commission considered applicants' legal education, writings, reputation in the practice of law, and other pertinent information. Applications and information about the vacancy can be found online.
According to the Indiana Constitution and state statute, the seven-member Judicial Nominating Commission must recruit and select candidates to fill vacancies on Indiana appellate courts. The position on the Court of Appeals comes with the summer retirement of Judge John G. Baker.
