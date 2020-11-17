SELLERSBURG — By the end of the year, heavy commercial trucks passing through Sellersburg will no longer be allowed on Old Ind. 60.
The Sellersburg Town Council unanimously approved an ordinance during its Nov. 9 meeting banning pass-thru traffic on the roadway between Ind. 60 and County Road 311.
“This is something that we’re wanting to do to keep this road in good shape and to try to keep the heavy traffic load off of it,” Council President Brad Amos said.
The town recently completed a resurfacing project on Old Ind. 60 that cost more than $100,000. Amos said the ordinance is intended to help protect that investment as well as the long-term life of the roadway.
After some discussion over the specifics of the ordinance, it was amended to include a weight limit instead of a generalized definition of a heavy truck. The amended ordinance sets the weight limit at 26,000 pounds.
“If you’re going to have people play by the rules, you have to define the rules,” Councilman Scott McVoy said.
Town Manager Charlie Smith said the ordinance will take effect 30 days following legal advertisement.
Police officers will increase patrols on the road over the next few weeks and stop heavy haul trucks to inform them of the new rule, Smith said. He added it’s intended to be an educational process as the town just wants to maintain the roadway, not punish truck drivers.
“We don’t want to come through and start writing tickets left and right. That’s not our intention,” Smith said.
The ordinance also doesn’t apply to local deliveries along the road, but rather focuses on heavy trucks that pass through Sellersburg on Old Ind. 60 en route to other destinations.
Drivers who violate the ordinance can be fined $250 per offense. The ordinance can be viewed on the town’s website at sellersburg.org.
2040 comprehensive plan approved
The council also approved a blueprint for future development, quality-of-life projects and other enhancements.
The 2040 comprehensive plan was officially presented to the council last month, but adoption was reserved for November to allow more time for public consumption.
The plan serves as a guideline but isn’t binding.
“It is a living, breathing document so we can make changes to it,” McVoy said.
Amendments to trash can repairs
When a Sellersburg resident purchases a trash can for $75 from the town, it is their property. But the town has been servicing customers by repairing trash cans, which has required them to come onto private property to work on what is technically a privately-owned item.
Smith suggested the town council remedy this issue by setting prices for repair kits and pieces for trash cans. A customer can purchase those items from the town at-cost and perform the repairs themselves since the can is their property, Smith said.
The council amended an ordinance governing trash collection to include the new stipulations. If a resident doesn’t want to make the repairs, they can pay the town $25 for the work.
Stormwater planning session held
Sellersburg residents and officials met last week for an initial input session regarding drainage and flooding concerns.
Smith said the purpose of the meeting was to begin garnering information from the public that could affect potential stormwater improvements.
Some portions of the town that were annexed into Sellersburg over the years didn’t have stormwater controls in place because there wasn’t a county-wide plan at the time, Smith said.
The town’s effort will include mapping trouble spots and seeking remedies for the problems in addition to forming a stormwater drainage ordinance.
