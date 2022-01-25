SELLERSBURG — A $4 million infrastructure project in the works in Sellersburg is intended to aid in a variety of areas, from retaining and attracting residents to developing public utilities.
Town officials and project leaders gathered at Camp Run Parkway on Monday to begin expanding the road from County Road 311 to State Highway 60 with roadway, lighting, landscaping and sidewalks.
Town Manager Charlie Smith said the idea behind the project is to support the town in a number of ways. While he said there is not an issue with retaining residents, he does want the town to offer more entertainment options outside of work and school.
“We have great schools, we have a great community, a very safe community to live in, but again we find one of the main complaints that we have from our residents is there’s not much to do. There’s not a lot of options of different places to go or different places to eat,” he said.
“This helps to solve that issue.”
The construction project follows along with the Sellersburg 2020 Comprehensive Plan and Zone Ordinance goal to create a town center and reinforce community character.
Though the idea for the redevelopment of the Camp Run area came about in 2011, Smith said the plan has been altered since then. The original plan aimed to bring in big box stores and businesses, which Smith said this new plan is not trying to do.
“This is more geared toward: picture you’re walking down a nice parkway where the buildings are up on the sidewalk. You’re sneaking into a store here, that’s a locally owned store, and then you’re coming out and you’re having lunch on the patio,” he said.
The businesses that will eventually settle in the area will be required to go along with architectural components noted in the comprehensive plan.
“I think we’ve got an opportunity here to outshine a big box store. I think we’re really gonna see some influential building people in here and it’s a great opportunity for everybody to come join us in Sellersburg,” Sellersburg Redevelopment Commission and Town Council member Terry Langford said at the groundbreaking.
Along with helping to develop the town center, the project will also aid in the extension of public utilities. This includes improvements to the water utility and to the sewer district through wastewater facility expansion, Smith said.
Smith said the plan from 2011 kind of fell to the wayside but the newest town council made completing this road project one of their priorities.
“This has been a combination of a lot of hard work, a lot of community input, a lot of conversations, a lot of partnerships, whether it be with other agencies, the state or landowners, the county,” he said, “It’s been a very aggressive partnership between everyone to make this thing happen.”
When addressing the crowd at the groundbreaking, Smith said that this project would not have been possible without contributions from landowners.
Over four acres were donated to the town for the project by several private landowners, the town’s news release said.
The town will also partner with INDOT, the Indiana Department of Transportation, for the project.
“So while the town will be working on this project, INDOT will simultaneously be working on traffic improvements on Highway 60,” Smith said at the groundbreaking.
With a contribution of $1 million, INDOT will add turn lanes and a traffic light at the intersection of State Highway 60 and Camp Run Parkway.
“This has been called the road to nowhere, and I’m thinking we’re getting ready to prove everyone wrong that said that,” Langford said Monday.
The project is estimated to be completed by the fall of 2022.
