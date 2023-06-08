SELLERSBURG — The town of Sellersburg will introduce a large item collection service to its residents this month.
This service will be available once a month. Pick-up days for this year are 6/22, 7/27, 8/24, 9/28, 10/26, 11/16, 12/28.
For residents to use this service, they must call the Sellersburg Billing Office before noon on the day before collection day.
The number for the office is 812-246-3821 Ext. 1. To use this service residents have to be a Sellersburg Sanitation customer and be in a single-family residential home. For more information, go to https://sellersburg.org/large-item-collection/
“We do yard waste collection and standard trash can collection, but we never had the manpower or staff to do large items,” said Charlie Smith, Sellersburg town manager.
After budgeting last year, the town was able to purchase a claw truck and create the large item collection service.
Before the claw truck, residents had to transport the large item to the dump themselves.
“If they have a large item that needs to be collected, they can’t just put it out on the curb, we need to schedule it,” Smith said. “We need to be able to track what it is we’re collecting and how much stuff we’re collecting.”
They need to know this so they can make adjustments to the schedule on the pick-up day.
Since this is new program for the town, they are still learning the ins and outs of it.
“We don’t know if we need to run this thing once a month, once every other month, twice a month,” Smith said. “We just don’t know because we’ve never done it.”
There are some items they will not be able to pick up such as refrigerators due to the coolant in them and other electronics. For those items, residents are to go to the Clark County recycling center, 112 Industrial Way, Charlestown.
“It’s exciting, but it’s also unknown,” Smith said. “We want this to be a good service, we want it to be an effective service and efficient service. As we start rolling this thing out, we ask people to have patience with it because we’re learning a new program and how to best serve everyone with it.”
