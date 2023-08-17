SELLERSBURG — Celebrate new beginnings and new events in 2023 at this year's Sellersburg Celebrates! festival.
The festival, Aug. 24 through Aug 26 at Silver Creek Township Park, is a time for neighbors to come together.
Residents in the town of Sellersburg and surrounding communities have been attending Sellersburg Celebrates! since 1990. The festival is nestled in the Silver Creek Township Park where each year families and friends join one another to casually stroll through craft booths, enjoy the rides and entertainment and grab a bite to eat.
Sellersburg Celebrates! will have a new event for 2023—a 5K Run/Walk in the Sellersburg area. Soul Fit is sponsoring and organizing the 5K Run/Walk in partnership with the festival. This year's run will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.
Whether you're a fan of running or just want to show your support for the community, join for a morning full of fun and fitness. You'll get to meet new people, enjoy the scenery and help raise money for a great cause.
Other new attractions this year include Balloon Tethered rides on Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25, ($20 per person).
On Saturday, Aug. 26, show off your car at the parade and at the car show.
Another new event this year is the Little Miss Pageant, Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Silver Creek Township Park on the main stage.
Children can get close to the wild at the Wildlife Exhibition Booth, open Aug. 24-26. This is another new attraction this year.
Craft booths have been a Sellersburg Celebrates! tradition since the onset of the festival. Booths are open all three days of the festival. Check out over 160 booths of crafts with a few nonprofits and commercial vendors mixed in. Enjoy a fun evening or afternoon walking through the aisles.
Schedule of events
Saturday, Aug. 19
• 8:30 a.m.
Kids 1/2 Mile Dash
Silver Creek Cross Country Track (Behind Silver Creek Primary)
• 9 a.m.
5K Fun Run / Walk
Silver Creek Cross Country Track (Behind Silver Creek Primary)
Thursday, Aug. 24
• 5 to 10 p.m.
Booths, Food and Rides
Silver Creek Township Park - Midway/Vendor Area
• 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
DJ Dance Party
Silver Creek Township Park - Main Stage. Entertainment provided by DJ Tank. Perfect for teens and preteens.
• 6 to 9 p.m.
Tethered Balloon Rides
Silver Creek Township Park - Tickets can be purchased at the festival. Cash only. $20/person. Weather dependant.
Friday, Aug. 25
• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Community Luncheon
Takes place at Kingdom Life Church. Guest Speaker: Angie Fenton of Extrol.
Tickets are $20/person ($200/table of 10) and available at Exile Waxing, UpScale Hobbies, and Hunter Station Pizza.
• 5 to 11 p.m.
Booths, Food and Rides
Silver Creek Township Park - Midway / Vendor Area
• 6 to 8 p.m.
Live Performance: Egg Man and the Spoons
Silver Creek Township Park - Main Stage
• 6 to 9 p.m.
Tethered Balloon Rides
Silver Creek Township Park - Tickets can be purchased at the festival. Cash only. $20/person. Weather dependant.
• 8 to 11 p.m.
Live Performance: Juice Box Heroes
Silver Creek Township Park - Main Stage
• 9 to 10 p.m.
Frank McCrory Balloon Glow Sponsored by JayC Food Stores
Silver Creek Township Park - Schoolhouse Field. Weather dependant.
Saturday, Aug. 26
• 8:30 to 9 a.m.
Baking Contest Drop-off
Rock Creek Academy
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Volleyball Tournament
Silver Creek Township Park - Volleyball Court
• 10 a.m.
Parade
Line up starts at Haas Cabinets (entrants arrive at 9am) and travels right onto W. Utica Street straight down West and East Utica Streets until they get to North Fern Street where they take a left. The parade ends prior to the entrance of Silver Creek Community Park
• Noon to 3 p.m.
Car Show
Silver Creek Township Park
• Noon to 11 p.m.
Booths, Food and Rides
Silver Creek Township Park - Midway / Vendor Area
• 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Floyd County Youth Cheerleading
Silver Creek Township Park - Main Stage
• 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Awesome Sports and Camps
Silver Creek Township Park - Main Stage
• 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Pageant
Silver Creek Township Park - Main Stage
• 2 p.m.
Wild Willy's Reptile Zoo
Hands on Reptile Encounter. Performance at their tent
• 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Children's Games
Silver Creek Township Park - Food Tent
Hosted by Childplace. Ideal for kids under 13
Includes: Water Balloon Toss, Relay Race, Potato Sack Race, Rock/Paper/Scissors Tournament, Heads/Tails Tournament
• 2:30 p.m.
New Albany Cheer/Dance ; The Bulldolls
Silver Creek Township Park - Main Stage
• 3 p.m.
Providence Cheer/Dance - Rhapsody in Blue
Silver Creek Township Park - Main Stage
• 3:30 p.m.
Floyd Central Dazzlers/Cheer
Silver Creek Township Park - Main Stage
• 4 to 5 p.m.
Sparkle and Spurs
Silver Creek Township Park - Main Stage
5 p.m.
Wild Willy's Reptile Zoo
Hands on Reptile Encounter. Performance at their tent.
6:30 to 8 p.m.
Live Performance: Outbreak
Silver Creek Township Park - Main Stage
• 8 to 11 p.m.
Live Performance: Big Steel Train
Silver Creek Township Park - Main Stage
