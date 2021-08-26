SELLERSBURG — The 32nd Sellersburg Celebrates festival is kicking off today after the cancelation of last year’s event due to the pandemic.
The festival runs Thursday through Saturday at the Silver Creek Township Park in Sellersburg. The event features about 120 vendors, rides, live music, a parade and a balloon glow.
Sellersburg Celebrates committee member Candi Graves said organizers feel “re-energized” as they prepare to bring back the festival, and the hiatus helped them prepare for this year’s event.
The festival is focused on bringing together the community, she said.
“It’s a small town, and you come down here and find people that you know,” she said. “It’s fellowship. You find people you know and get reacquainted, and it’s a way to say ‘hi’ to people you went to high school with or worked with. I can’t tell you how many reunions I see all day while it’s going on.”
Rick Cannon, president of the festival committee, said he hopes the event will be “slammed” this year. The budget was cut as the festival faced the impacts of the pandemic, and Sellersburg Celebrates received fewer donations than usual. The festival is completely volunteer-run, and it is still looking for some more volunteers to help with the event.
“We’re just excited,” Cannon said. “It’s a headache getting it up and running, but it’s exciting seeing everyone here.”
Sellersburg Celebrates is about giving back to the community, Cannon said. A Friday luncheon presented by the festival committee will honor Silver Creek High School teams that won recent championships, including the boys basketball team, girls basketball team and the cheerleading team.
Graves said she is looking forward to Friday’s balloon glow, which involves about 10 hot air balloons that are lit up at dusk. It is a family-friendly event with entertainment for people of all ages.
“The live bands are always fun to listen to, and people bring lawn chairs and blankets, grab some food and go down and listen,” she said. “They bring the kids down to listen to the music, and if they’re old enough, they let them run over to the rides. There’s lots of security, and people feel safe.”
The Town of Sellersburg is among the festival’s sponsors. Sellersburg Town Manager Charlie Smith said he is excited for both Sellersburg Celebrates and Art in Speed Park, which is also occurring this weekend.
“[Sellersburg Celebrates] is a great event, especially with not having it last year due to COVID,” he said. “It’s something the community looks forward to each year. We’re happy to be part of it as a partner.”
