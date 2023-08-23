Sellersburg Celebrates! opens Thursday, Aug. 24 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 26 in Silver Creek Township Park.
The festival will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. The evening will feature booths, food and rides, a DJ Dance Party from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Main Stage and tethered Balloon Rides from 6 to 9 p.m.
Schedule for Friday:
• 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Community Luncheon
Takes place at Kingdom Life Church. Guest Speaker: Angie Fenton of Extrol.
Tickets are $20/person ($200/table of 10) and available at Exile Waxing, UpScale Hobbies, and Hunter Station Pizza.
• 5 to 11 p.m.
Booths, Food and Rides
Silver Creek Township Park - Midway / Vendor Area
• 6 to 8 p.m.
Live Performance: Egg Man and the Spoons
Silver Creek Township Park - Main Stage
• 6 to 9 p.m.
Tethered Balloon Rides
Silver Creek Township Park - Tickets can be purchased at the festival. Cash only. $20/person. Weather dependant.
• 8 to 11 p.m.
Live Performance: Juice Box Heroes
Silver Creek Township Park - Main Stage
• 9 to 10 p.m.
Frank McCrory Balloon Glow Sponsored by JayC Food Stores
Silver Creek Township Park - Schoolhouse Field. Weather dependent.
Schedule for Saturday:
• 8:30 to 9 a.m.
Baking Contest Drop-off: Rock Creek Academy
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Volleyball Tournament: Silver Creek Township Park – Volleyball Court
• 10 a.m.
Parade: Line-up starts at Haas Cabinets (entrants arrive at 9 a.m.) and travels right onto W. Utica Street straight down West and East Utica Streets until they get to North Fern Street where they take a left. The parade ends prior to the entrance of Silver Creek Community Park
• Noon to 3 p.m.
Car Show: Silver Creek Township Park
• Noon to 11 p.m.
Booths, Food and Rides: Silver Creek Township Park – Midway / Vendor Area
• 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Floyd County Youth Cheerleading: Silver Creek Township Park – Main Stage
• 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Awesome Sports and Camps: Silver Creek Township Park – Main Stage
• 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Pageant: Silver Creek Township Park – Main Stage
• 2 p.m.
Wild Willy’s Reptile Zoo: Hands on Reptile Encounter. Performance at their tent
• 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Children’s Games: Silver Creek Township Park – Food Tent
Hosted by Childplace. Ideal for kids younger than 13
Includes: Water Balloon Toss, Relay Race, Potato Sack Race, Rock/Paper/Scissors Tournament, Heads/Tails Tournament
• 2:30 p.m.
New Albany Cheer/Dance; The Bulldolls: Silver Creek Township Park – Main Stage
• 3 p.m.
Providence Cheer/Dance – Rhapsody in Blue: Silver Creek Township Park – Main Stage
• 3:30 p.m.
Floyd Central Dazzlers/Cheer: Silver Creek Township Park – Main Stage
• 4 to 5 p.m.
Sparkle and Spurs: Silver Creek Township Park – Main Stage
• 5 p.m.
Wild Willy’s Reptile Zoo: Hands on Reptile Encounter. Performance at their tent.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Live Performance: Outbreak - Silver Creek Township Park – Main Stage
• 8 to 11 p.m.
Live Performance: Big Steel Train - Silver Creek Township Park – Main Stage
Other activities scheduled for this weekend in Sellersburg is Art near Speed. Park.
Art Near Speed Park, a curated art showcase, is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at Speed Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg. The event gives local artists the opportunity to display and sell their unique handmade works.
This community-focused event is inside the Speed Fellowship Hall, next to Speed Park, in Sellersburg. “Make and Take” Art classes for adults and children are being offered throughout the weekend by Sellersburg-based artist Ericka Johnson, owner of Red Headed Princess Designs.
Along with selected artists, the Silver Creek High School Art Department will be represented with students and art teacher Ruth Dowling, who will be donating her proceeds to help fund the AP Visual Art Exams, which are one of only three at Silver Creek High School not funded by the state of Indiana.
The event hours will be Friday, Aug 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking and admission are free.
