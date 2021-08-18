SELLERSBURG — The Sellersburg Town Council approved the redevelopment commission’s grant program this month that aims to incentivize existing businesses to invest in their exterior property.
The Matching Facade and Sign Improvement Grant Program will reimburse half of the costs of projects that promote business properties’ visual improvement, preservation and economic vitality up to $10,000, according to the application draft provided by Town Manager Charlie Smith.
These improvements can include exterior painting and repairs, masonry repair, signage, awning, windows, doors or storefront, landscaping and roof replacement among other aesthetic and structural upgrades.
The grant will also allow for applicants to be reimbursed for the $150 application fee.
“It’s a good partnership between the public and private sector,” Smith said.
Though Smith brought the idea to the redevelopment commission, Councilman Terry Langford, who is also a member of the redevelopment commission, was the champion of the grant and getting it approved.
Langford is hoping that it can help stores in the area that might not have the full funds to make some of these changes.
“It’s a way the town can show support and help [the businesses] do something they might have wanted to do all along,” Langford said.
Langford said the plan is to fund the program with $50,000, though he is not sure if they will get the full amount this year since it is already August.
“I hope we spend every penny of it,” he said.
Any funding for projects that are approved this year will be recommended to the council by the redevelopment commission, according to Smith.
Both Langford and Smith commented on the age of the buildings. Smith noted how the buildings on their own do not lend themselves to be overly welcoming.
“We think this is a good way to invest in our future,” Smith said. He is hoping that the grant allows the town to retain current businesses and also ensure that people have a town to be proud of.
Smith pointed out that this grant is not intended to enforce the zoning regulations, though it is available for businesses to use to make upgrades that may be required by it.
One example Smith gave is signage. The town is transitioning from using pole signs to monument signs, and the grant allows businesses to receive up to $3,000 to make signage changes.
Updating standards for signage was one of the changes made to zoning and subdivision regulations in the Sellersburg 2040 Comprehensive Plan adopted last November, along with updates to lighting standards and design standards among others.
The redevelopment commission will meet again on Sept. 6 where it will discuss moving forward with this grant in terms of how to administer it.
