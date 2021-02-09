SELLERSBURG — The Sellersburg Town Council took the first official step Monday toward increasing sewer and water rates to address infrastructure, capacity and public safety issues.
Two public workshops were held last month in which a detailed explanation of a study conducted by Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz was provided. There was little discussion Monday before the five-person council voted unanimously on first reading in favor of phased increases.
Sewer rates — which haven't increased since 2001 — will rise by about 140% under the ordinance. Water rates, which were last increased in 2013, will see a hike of about 33%.
“I know this is something we've all discussed — moving forward, what's best for our community, what's best for our town and our citizens and everyone — for us to move forward and [accomplish] our goals down the road,” Council President Brad Amos said before the vote was taken on the sewer rates.
The most pressing need is the Clark County town's wastewater treatment plant, which is near 90% capacity. The town was alerted by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management that the facility was nearing its capacity and that could keep new developments from coming online.
The sewer rates will help foot about a $24-million expansion of the plant. The option selected by the council should also provide additional funding to address major infrastructure and maintenance issues in the system.
Like with the water increases, the sewer rates will be split into two phases. The council selected that option to help ratepayers adjust to the new costs. The rates for both utilities will see an initial increase in May, followed by the second hike in May 2022.
A 4,000-gallon-monthly sewage customer will see their bill rise from $22.85 to $56.01 after the final adjustment. That doesn't include base charges.
For the same amount of water use, customers will see a total of a $7.50 monthly increase. The initial $3.75 will be assessed in May followed by an equal hike in May 2022 if the council approves the ordinance on final reading Feb. 22.
Along with addressing infrastructure problems, officials have said the water increase will fund the replacements or repairs of several fire hydrants in Sellersburg. Council members said faulty water hydrants are a public safety issue and they need to be addressed before a serious situation arises.
Additionally, the JTL study showed water losses as high as 40% at times in the system due to aging and inadequate infrastructure.
For more information, visit sellersburg.org.
