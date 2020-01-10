SELLERSBURG — The incoming Sellersburg Town Council will be sworn in Saturday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. at the town hall, 316 E. Utica St. The event is free and open to the public. The recently elected council is made up of Democratic incumbent Brad Amos, representing District 3 and four new members — Republicans Scott McVoy, Randy Mobley and Matthew Czarnecki in districts 1, 2 and at-large, respectively, and Democrat Terry Langford in District 4.
