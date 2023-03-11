SELLERSBURG – As the Sellersburg Wastewater Plant nears its completion, members of the town council toured the facility Thursday to see the progress that has been made so far.
The wastewater plant, built in the 1980s, has been under construction since August 2021 and is set to be completed this coming August.
The construction is to expand and rehabilitate the plant to keep up with the growth Sellersburg has seen.
“It was an opportunity for the council to go on site and see firsthand the scope and where the project is in proximity to completion,” said Charlie Smith, Sellersburg town manager.
Rehab and construction for the plant will cost the town around $20 million.
Currently there are about 6,600 customers for the Sellersburg sewer utility.
The plant’s current design has been in operation for over 30 years now, which is about 50% longer than a typical design life. The rehab of the plant is expected to extend its life for another 20 years.
“They were going into a situation where they needed more capacity before they could take on any new services,” said Thomas Cucura, Jacobi, Toombs and Lanz’s water resources engineer.
Before the rehab, the wastewater plant could only handle 2.37 million gallons of wastewater daily. Now it can handle 3.65 million gallons daily and it has room for 1.5 million gallons of wet weather storage. The town is also building in the opportunity for an additional expanded capacity of 4.9 million gallons per day which will be added at a later date.
This rehab and expansion project improves the existing wastewater treatment plant structures and equipment and expands the treatment capacity by adding new, state-of-the-art equipment to better process the flows seen at the treatment plant, including during times of wet weather.
With increased treatment capacity, the town can provide better service to existing customers as well as new service for future customers as an increased customer base would help keep sewer rates stable.
Additionally, the increased capacity gives the town the ability to make collection system improvements that are needed due to aging infrastructure, including improvements to sewer lines and pump stations which can reduce sewer overflows during wet weather, allowing increased flows to make it to the treatment plant.
“Expanding the capacity of the treatment plant allows them to move all that water out of their collection system before there are overflows or backups and things of that nature,” Cucura said. “But you’re basically giving yourself the capacity to process all that additional water.”
Sewer fees will pay back a loan for this project that came from the Indiana State Revolving Fund, which provides low-interest loans to communities in the state for projects that improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure.
How this fund works is there is a portion of the state’s Finance Authority that has a sum of money for entities, such as towns and cities, to apply for to get money for water projects. As they pay the loan back, other entities can apply for the same loan. That is what makes it a revolving door.
At the rate the town is growing, there will be a need for another expansion. Thinking ahead, town officials left room for future expansions to happen when they are needed.
“We’re incredibly proud of the town of Sellersburg for taking on the initiative to get ahead of getting this expansion done before it became a critical issue,” said Lori Wyatt, Toombs and Lanz’s water resources team leader. “We are very thankful that we were able to be part of the process with them.”
