The Town of Sellersburg has applied for more than $1.2 million to improve roads through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said Town Manager Charlie Smith.
The CCMG, established by theIndiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since it was put into place, the program has awarded more than $738 million in state matching funds for local construction projects.
Within Sellersburg town limits, the following road improvement projects were submitted for funding:
• Alabama Avenue
• Allen Road
• Allentown Road from Sterling Oaks Drive to the dead end
• Carolina Avenue
• Celesta Way from Ind. 60 to Greenwood Road
• Denton Avenue
• E. Delaware Court
• Eagle Knoll Drive; an area south of Masters Point
• Florida Drive
• Foothill Road from Parallel Avenue to Ind. 31
• Fulton Street
• Georgian Avenue
• Greenwood Road
• Hampton Court
• Hauss Avenue north of Ind. 31
• Highland Avenue
• Iowa Street
• Lane Avenue
• Nevada Drive
• Oak Street
• Ohio Avenue
• Parallel Avenue from Kay Avenue to Linnwood Road
• Pennsylvania Avenue
• Regents Park Road
• Sharp Lane
• Sterling Oaks Drive
• Utica Street
• W. Delaware Court
• Windsor Drive
“I commend the Town Council for their teamwork and unanimously supporting the CCGM Application for this funding,” Smith said. “Should we be awarded the funding, we are all very excited to see the positive impact these road projects will have on our Town infrastructure as we all work to improve Sellersburg.”
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. With a population of less than 10,000, Sellersburg would receive a 75%/25% match if selected. INDOT will announce winners in Mid-December of 2020 so communities can complete projects in 2021.
