SELLERSBURG — With all of the growth in Clark County and construction projects, Sellersburg is seeing an impact on its traffic, but the growth is not Sellersburg’s, the town manager said.
The southbound ramps for Exit 9 on Interstate 65 have been closed since the beginning of April for an Indiana Department of Transportation construction project. Sellersburg Town Manager Charlie Smith said that this has been having an impact on the town.
On I-65, INDOT is replacing a culvert pipe underneath the road, which Smith said will take until September or October to complete.
“It’s most relevant in travel times, so in the morning when people are trying to go to work or school, and at five, six o’clock within town it gets very, very congested,” Smith said, “We get a lot of cut through traffic, speeders and things like that who are trying to bypass the traffic backups to get out the 403 corridor.”
Smith said that the change has come a little at a time, but that the closure on I-65 has given the town a preview of what is to come with INDOT’s U.S. 31 project next year.
The U.S. 31 project will be a complete rehabilitation of the road and will include adding safety crossings and traffic signals that work in unison in Sellersburg, among other changes. It is expected to take two years to complete, starting in 2023, according to Smith.
Because county roads 403 and 311, U.S. 31 and U.S. 60 are not owned by Sellersburg, Smith said that the traffic issues are outside of the town’s control.
Clark County Highway Engineer Brian Dixon said the county is limited as well in what they can do on state-owned roads.
While nothing is in the works yet, Dixon said that the county is looking to get funding for a maintenance project on County Road 403.
“It’s been over 10 year now since anything’s been really technically done to it. We know we’re going to have to update it to some degree…it is an issue for us,” Dixon said.
Smith said that the growth that is having this impact on the town is not from Sellersburg, but from surrounding areas like Jeffersonville, Charlestown and the unincorporated area of the county.
He said that residents that living around County Road 403 use Sellersburg as a cut through to get to I-65.
Though he said Sellersburg businesses benefit from the increased traffic through town, it also has an impact on the residents who use the roads on a daily basis.
“With the amount of residential projects that are being looked at in the 403 corridor, what does the traffic situation look like, because it’s already a compounding issue in the Town of Sellersburg,” Smith said.
The Clark County Plan Commission voted in favor of a rezoning request last week in the 403 area, along Charlestown Memphis Road, which would allow for the building of 150 single-family homes.
This is one example of various residential projects that have been started in the county, in part to accommodate the growth at River Ridge.
Dixon said that the county has to solve issues with roads as the county grows.
“We don’t go out and build new roads for a subdivision, we have subdivisions that start and we come back and fix the roads if we need to,” Dixon said.
Smith said that it is going to have to be a group effort within the county to find a good solution.
“The fortunate growth that the county is experiencing is having a pretty strong adverse effect on Sellersburg and our ability to travel through town effectively,” he said.
“We got a great partnership with INDOT and the county and hopefully we can all find a good solution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.