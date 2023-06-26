SELLERSBURG – A new marketing and advertising company is coming to Sellersburg, and it will primarily focus on promoting the town's businesses.
Lucas Hostettler created Disseminate after wanting to go out and personally promote local businesses in the Sellersburg community.
“Our goal is to reach the community by going out and talking to the community in person face-to-face,” Hostettler said.
The focus for the agency is personal interaction with only some ads being made for the business they are promoting.
Disseminate will primarily be outside of places around the town to inform guests that are in the area about local businesses.
Hostettler also wanted to use this as an opportunity for residents of Sellersburg to learn more about the businesses in the town.
“If you need to find a certain retailer, instead of going to New Albany or instead of going to Clarksville… we’re just bringing awareness to the small businesses that are in their own back yard,” Hostettler said.
For more information or to use Disseminate’s services, go to https://www.disseminate.life/. The business officially opens July 3.
