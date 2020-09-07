The Town of Sellersburg has announced the appointment of Stacia Franklin as their first full-time director of planning and zoning.
This role incorporates administrative duties for said office, including permitting, zoning and subdivision control ordinance enforcement, Floodplain Administrator, and Secretary for the Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.
Franklin has spent the last decade serving local communities including with the Town of Clarksville and most recently as Executive Director of Planning and Zoning for Clark County. Besides being certified as a Permit Technician with ICC (International Code Council) and a certified Strategic Communication Manager, she also has a BA in Communication Studies, and is currently pursuing a Master’s of Science in Strategic Communication and Public Relations through Purdue University.
“I am excited for the future of Sellersburg and look forward to working towards the goals of guided growth, community enhancement, and beautification of the Town for its residents,” Franklin said.
Town Manager Charlie Smith said he’s excited about what Smith brings to the new position within the town.
“Since day one, we have been working to build the best team possible to help Sellersburg better compete with our neighbors. Establishing this full-time position that will be filled by someone with her experience helps to solidify the new direction of the Town of Sellersburg. We are open for business,” he said.
