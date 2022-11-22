SELLERSBURG — Sellersburg officials have been focusing on several projects over the last two weeks.
In 2020, the town was approved for a federal Land and Water Conservation grant. The grant was put on hold due to the pandemic and was recently put back into motion.
On Nov. 16, Sellersburg had a special park board meeting to approve the addition of a splash pad at Mosley Park where the public pool is located. The grant is helping to fund the addition.
“It gives younger kids an opportunity to engage with the community at the pool with their friends,” Sellersburg Councilman Scott McVoy said. “It’s just another way for us to provide some type of additional amenities at the pool itself.”
A splash pad is an area in a park that has little to no standing water to decrease the risk of drowning and a need for lifeguards. The grant will reimburse the town for half of the total cost for the project.
The project will take about $400,000 to build and the grant will give Sellersburg about $200,000 of the costs.
The pad will not be tied to the chlorine system which will allow it to be opened longer than the normal pool season. The water for the splash pad is hooked up to the town’s water source and will be drained into the sewer system.
During the summer months, the splash pad will be included into the normal entry ticket price for the day. After the pool closes down for the season, the splash pad will stay open longer and will be free for people to enjoy.
“It’ll be the same hours as the pool,” said Charlie Smith, Sellersburg’s town manager. “When it’s offseason, it’ll be sunup to sundown.”
Construction for the project will start in spring of 2023 and is set to be finished before Memorial Day.
“Our hope is we open up by Memorial Day and maybe into school season a little bit but definitely next summer,” Smith said.
Town hosts traffic workshop
On Nov. 14th, Sellersburg held a traffic calming investigation workshop to work with the community and discuss issues.
An increase in traffic, speeding and car accidents were among the items discussed.
“We are working with our neighboring agencies to address a lot of the main thoroughfares,” Smith said. “The main thoroughfare through the town is not the town of Sellersburg’s jurisdiction.”
The roads in question are Ind. 60 and U.S. 31, Indiana Avenue and C. R. 311. These roads are under the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and the county’s jurisdiction.
Since the roads are not under the town’s jurisdiction, it cannot address the traffic problems directly. Town officials have to work with the state and county to find solutions to these problems.
Sellersburg contracted a traffic engineering group to conduct traffic counts, turning counts, pedestrian traffic counts and to examine stop signs for two months. The studies were conducted in two Sellersburg neighborhoods and the firm recommended solutions for the town to consider.
“We found that in those neighborhoods, and I think it would be true for a lot of Sellersburg neighborhoods, it’s not cut through traffic,” Smith said. “The people who are utilizing these local streets are the local residents within these neighborhoods.”
The study found that the average household makes 10 trips in and out of their neighborhood daily, McVoy said.
A proposed solution for the traffic issues is to bring more awareness and education to the residents in these neighborhoods.
“This is a behavior issue that we need to change,” McVoy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.