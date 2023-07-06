SELLERBURG — Summer is the time of year where door-to-door sales are more common, and to keep Sellersburg residents safe the town has adopted a solicitor licensing program.
Before solicitors are able to knock on residents’ doors, they are required to get a license and background check from the Sellersburg Police Department.
The program was implemented to verify that the solicitor is with a legitimate company and not trying to scam residents out of money. Solicitors will not be able to go into neighborhoods that have a “No Solicitors” sign.
Sellersburg has had enforcement for the issue before, but now they have made an official program that the police department manages.
“After many conversations with the council and the town manager, they asked me ‘Chief, would you take over it?’” said Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan. “We get the calls anyway, so it doesn’t bother me.”
The council then came up with a required fee structure for the solicitors that want to work in Sellersburg. They have the option of a one-month license all the way up to a year.
Along with the licensing fee, solicitors will have to pay an extra $100 fee for a background check.
“What we’ve received from our residents are these companies are using high pressure sales tactics and they’re feeling cornered in their own home or in their driveway,” said Charlie Smith, Sellersburg’s town manager. “Which is why we built in a background check to who that solicitor is, to ensure that they’re not something less than honorable.”
The only complaints that residents have been reporting are the ones where the solicitor is making them feel pressured into buying the product, Whelan said.
When a solicitor shows up to a house, the resident should ask to see their license and if they do not have one, either call the police for them to handle the situation or inform them that they need to get a license from the police station.
“If we can eliminate some of these (solicitors) that are not going to go through the process, that’s a win for the community,” Whelan said. “The main reason is to try to cut down on some of the scams and the door-to-door solicitors that are just not valid.”
