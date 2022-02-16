SELLERSBURG — A Sellersburg kid turned 2 years old this February, overcoming the terminal diagnosis she was given at birth.
Logan and Hugh Nantz, were told that their newborn baby, Hayden, had spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA. A disease that historically has meant a less than two-year lifespan if not treated.
Now, the family is celebrating Hayden’s second birthday with a big party, inviting family and friends she has yet to meet in person due to the pandemic.
“She had a really hard start to life and you wouldn’t know it. She is just so spunky and so sassy, and she pretty much tells you how it is,” Logan said of her daughter.
When first given the diagnosis, doctors told the Nantzes that there was no treatment and that the disease was terminal. Logan said that fortunately they learned quickly that there were indeed two treatments available for SMA.
At 25 days old, Hayden was in the hospital undergoing gene therapy with an hourlong, one-time infusion of a drug called Zolgensma.
Hayden was born without an SMN1 gene, the gene responsible for producing protein that allows for muscles to function. The gene therapy stopped the progression of SMA and gave Hayden a free-floating SMN1 gene that allows her body to produce the necessary proteins.
“That really was the turning point to just the whole trajectory of her life — going a completely different direction than historically kids with SMA and what life has looked like for them,” Logan said.
Hayden does physical and occupational therapy four times a week that helps her learn skills she did not have inherently.
Last December, Hayden started on Evrysdi, the second treatment she has taken for SMA, and since, Logan has seen an explosion of skill in her daughter.
Kids with SMA often tire quickly within minimal activity, Logan said, but in the two months following the beginning of this medication, Hayden has been increasing her stamina and endurance.
“We have just seen that really pick up with her and her just being able to play and play really hard for longer periods of time, which is also giving her the confidence to try and do new things,” Logan said.
As Hayden has learned to walk unassisted, Logan said she is already becoming independent.
“[We] went to therapy and literally as she’s walking in her walker, her therapist is kind of just behind her, cautionary because she does still take lots of tumbles and spills, and she was literally swatting her therapist’s hand away,” Logan said.
Hayden is the youngest of two kids, born nearly two years after her brother Avery. Though Logan said Avery was not a big fan of having a little sister when Hayden was first born, now he has become her biggest cheerleader.
“The first time I caught her on video walking independently with her walker, he is in the background cheering her on. There’s just some really sweet moments between them,” she said.
One of the largest challenges that Logan has noticed for her family as they have continued to live with Hayden’s diagnosis is unlearning what people think it looks like to be a part of certain communities.
Before Hayden, no one in their family had a disability so Logan said there has been a real level of education.
“I think trying to understand the world of disability and what that looks like to raise a child who has a disability has been an incredibly humbling experience,” she said.
Logan said it has also been challenging making sure she is advocating for her daughter the best that she can — “To just learn the right way to fight for her,” she said.
“She’s not quite old enough to speak for herself yet, although I have a feeling that’s right around the corner, but until then I have to be her voice,” Logan said.
Hayden’s parents are hopeful that she can start preschool in the fall of 2023 after she turns 3 years old.
Logan said while it will be exciting to take this step, she is also constantly thinking about what kind of support Hayden will need when she starts school.
“Right now she uses a little walker where she gets around short distances, but again she’s changed so much in the past year, just not knowing what another year of growth will hold for her especially with starting this new treatment,” Logan said.
Having a child with such a rare disease, Logan is grateful to have found an SMA community where she can share Hayden’s milestones.
“It’s one of those things too where you can have the support of your friends and family, but sometimes there are things that we experience as moms of children with SMA that no one else could possibly understand,” she said.
Logan described how last week Hayden sat up in bed on her own for the first time. She said some parents might not understand the significance of that, when their children are beginning to sit up on their own at 6 to 9 months.
“Sharing victories like that and milestones like that with moms who really get it, it just means a lot,” she said.
Raising Hayden has been an eye-opening experience, Logan said, and she has learned so much already from her 2-year-old daughter.
“I think that she makes me a better person, and while I think some days are harder than others and don’t get me wrong I still struggle with it some days, and that’s just the hard part of having a child with a diagnosis,” Logan said.
“I think I would just encourage new parents out there who are maybe being faced with something similar just to be encouraged that these kids are such a gift.”
