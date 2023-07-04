SELLERSBURG — A Life Scout is working on a small park project in the Creston Neighborhood in Sellersburg.
Kolton Orr as been working on this project for the past two months. Once it's completed, he will be able to be reviewed by the scout board for promotion to Eagle Scout.
Orr brought the idea to the town council for support on the project. Orr wanted to do a triangle shaped park originally, but could not due to the location. The park is at the intersection of Popp Avenue and Parallel Avenue in Sellersburg.
Being in the Boy Scouts is a family tradition for Orr, and he and his brother joined to keep it going.
“My dad was an Eagle Scout, he’s been pushing up pretty hard to get Eagle Scout,” Orr said. “We’ll both probably get it in the next month or so.”
This small park will be one step into becoming an Eagle Scout. Scouts have to plan and lead a project that will help their community and once it is done, they will have a board review to be promoted, Orr added.
The small park will have seating areas with picnic tables and local pollinator plants will be added.
“The initial idea was always to make an area to sit at with some flowers to attract some nice pollinators and then it just kind of evolved,” Orr said.
Many of the supplies used for the park was donated by the town or from others to get this mini park built.
The project has entered the final stages and will be completed soon.
“I’m really looking forward to finishing this and I’m excited to see the flowers once they come out. I think it’ll look pretty good,” Orr said.
