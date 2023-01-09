SELLERSBURG – The Unified Development Ordinance zoning code has changed in Sellersburg because of December’s council meeting.
The changes to the code are to the part about what can and cannot be built in the “mixed-use” areas in the town. Mixed-use areas are areas in the town that include stores, restaurants and multi-family projects.
Areas that are considered mixed-use include the town center, downtown and the downtown neighborhood.
Multi-family projects will be impacted the most from the changes to the zoning codes because of the increased interest in the projects in the town.
“The intention of a mixed-use district says you have balanced growth within there to achieve the benefit,” said Charlie Smith, Sellersburg town manager. “If you only have one type of growth going on, it no longer becomes mixed use.”
What the council has done to reduce the amount of multi-family projects is remove the special exceptions from the zoning code. To build a multi-family project, developers will have to go through a full rezoning process.
“It involves public notice and hearing and planning commission and ultimately recommendation with council,” Smith said. “The whole council would have to approve whatever project.”
The intention is to slow down the multi-family projects so the mom-and-pop shops and restaurants can have a chance of opening, Smith added.
Brad Amos, Sellersburg council member, said with this change to the zoning code it will give every opportunity to see their vision of what they want the town to be.
“We’re wanting more of a come work, play and enjoy your evenings and your day in that area and not let it turn into some form of living area as a whole,” Amos said.
Amos wants all areas of the town to have something that residents can do after school and work in their neighborhoods.
Smith added that the zoning changes have already prevented three truck stops and several multi-family projects. "We're not a truck stop community."
“The town is not a builder, the town doesn't build houses, the town doesn't build businesses, the town doesn't build apartments,” Smith said. “We build the roads, but all the properties around it is private property. What we're trying to do is guide what it is we're looking for to come in there. We're trying to refine the buffer, the guidelines to guide the base of the free market to say ‘hey, this is what this community is looking for.’”
