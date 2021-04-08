SELLERSBURG — An online payment system recently rolled out by Sellersburg provides customers with new options.
Town Manager Charlie Smith said the old system didn’t allow customers to enroll in autopay without going to the utility office to sign up for the option. He added the new system offers other improved features including usage tracking.
“It also has a higher security for customers’ personal information and an easier-to-use platform,” Smith said.
The new bill pay system can be accessed at sellersburg.org/updated-online-bill-pay/.
The town also has rolled out a program for sewer customers allowing them to rent a water meter to track usage for filling swimming pools.
The meter is free for 72 hours, but there’s a charge for late returns.
Smith said the program will allow sewer customers to receive a wastewater credit on their bill for the following month.
More information is available at sellersburg.org/sewer-credit-for-filling-swimming-pools/.
Town considering options for relief funding
Sellersburg stands to receive $1.86 million through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and like most Southern Indiana communities, officials are determining how the money can be spent.
Smith said the Sellersburg Town Council will consider a measure at its next meeting to hire the firm Baker Tilly as its financial adviser regarding use of the funds.
Local governments including Jeffersonville and the Floyd County Commissioners approved this week establishing a non-reverting fund for the money to be deposited into, as the money must be spent by the end of 2024.
Along with replacing revenue lost due to COVID-19, early indications are that the funds can be used for infrastructure projects such as wastewater improvements.
Swimming pool to open Memorial Day weekend
Sellersburg will open its pool May 28 for the season and is now accepting reservations for parties and swim lessons.
For more information or to reserve a time, contact pool manager Amy Campbell at sellersburgpool@gmail.com.
