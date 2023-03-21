SELLERSBURG — A Sellersburg nonprofit is offering a cup of hope to people in Southern Indiana.
Hope Coffee Co. has been open for about a month at 201 S. Indiana Ave. in the former Mood Coffee Co. space.
Run by Rock of Hope Church, the shop aims to be a place where people feel safe and able to spend time with loved ones.
“This is just another avenue of ministry outside of a local church because some people can get intimidated to come to a church, but no one gets intimidated to come to coffee,” said Pastor Jon Mains.
Mains said the church has been in Sellersburg for more than a decade and was excited about the opportunity to take over the space.
“The thing about it with us is it’s a nonprofit, so we are not in it to try to make money per se, just to make sure we pay our bills and all of those things,” Mains said. “At the same time it’s creating an opportunity to reach out to our community in just a different way...we figured that this would be a great opportunity to meet a community we might never meet.”
Mains’ daughter, Sophia Egger, is the general manager of the shop.
She said she loves the Sellersburg community and is so thankful for the support from other business owners in town.
The name of the coffee shop has a special meaning, too.
“So the name of the church is Rock of hope,” Egger said. “We named it after that to be connected to our church and to be a beacon of hope in the community.”
The church’s youth group already meets in the space and the plan is to offer free tutoring, premarital counseling, financial planning sessions and more at the location in the future.
People are able to order items like coffee, smoothies, sandwiches and baked goods at the shop. There’s also large, open spaces people meet in and an area for kids.
Both Mains and Egger are appreciative of Mood Coffee Co. owner Shawn Cox for showing them the ropes on how to use the coffee machines and make drinks.
Hope Coffee Co. named a drink in honor of Mood Coffee Co., the Mood, which is a toasted marshmallow and caramel coffee drink.
“She trained us on how to use the machinery and espresso machine and how to make drinks,” Egger said. “Now I feel like we are in a good place; we learn more every day. Every day we are open we serve the community...meeting people and making connections, that’s our goal every day.”
Hope Coffee Co. is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
